Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
vancouver film locations

'Resident Alien' Season 2 Has Started Filming & It's Taking Over Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Downtown Vancouver is New York City for the day. 🏙️🗽

'Resident Alien' Season 2 Has Started Filming & It's Taking Over Vancouver (PHOTOS)
@CaptCanuck66 | Twitter, IMBD

The second season of Resident Alien is being filmed across Vancouver, and locals are loving it.

The SYFY show stars Alan Tudyk, who plays an alien that recently crash-landed on earth on a secret mission. Based on a comic book series, the science fiction show is a blend of mystery and comedy.

Syfy's Resident Alien - Official Trailer (2021) Alan Tudyk www.youtube.com

On Wednesday, the streets of downtown Vancouver were turned into New York City, with the pizza and all. The popular downtown pizza spot, Pizza 2001, was transformed into Demelio's Pizzeria.

Tudyk was captured by onlookers with his co-star Sara Tomko, having a quick bite in between takes.

There seems to be no shortage of laughs on set.

The popular series was also seen filming in North Van.

Keep your eyes peeled for more celeb sightings as they continue to film the second season.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

An 18+ Horror Movie Festival Is Coming To Toronto This October

It's going to be a screamer.
Twitter

Are you ready for a scare, Toronto? This October, a horror film festival will be held in the city, and it's sure to bring the screams.

Toronto After Dark is an internationally-recognized film festival that showcases the newest releases of horror, sci-fi, action and cult movies. This is the festival's 12th year in the city, and it will feature as many as 50 feature films over the course of nine thrilling nights; from independent projects to international works.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Fun Things You Can Do In St. John's This Weekend That Don’t Involve Drinking

So many events to choose from!
fullmetaldalto

You've had enough drinks to last you an entire month. There's only so much of George you can handle. No more terrible hangovers and no more searching for the cure. Forget trying to fix the problem with takeout, we both know it doesn't end well.

It's high time for a sober weekend, and lucky for you there are plenty of events going on for you to enjoy.  Fashion shows, art openings, concerts and even sci-fi conventions are all happening in St. John's this weekend. If you're looking for something fun and exciting to do that doesn't involve getting smashed, we have you covered.

Keep Reading Show less