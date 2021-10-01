'Resident Alien' Season 2 Has Started Filming & It's Taking Over Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Downtown Vancouver is New York City for the day. 🏙️🗽
The second season of Resident Alien is being filmed across Vancouver, and locals are loving it.
The SYFY show stars Alan Tudyk, who plays an alien that recently crash-landed on earth on a secret mission. Based on a comic book series, the science fiction show is a blend of mystery and comedy.
Syfy's Resident Alien - Official Trailer (2021) Alan Tudyk www.youtube.com
On Wednesday, the streets of downtown Vancouver were turned into New York City, with the pizza and all. The popular downtown pizza spot, Pizza 2001, was transformed into Demelio's Pizzeria.
pizza 2001 is now demelio’s pizzeria in nyc - what’s filming @yvrshoots https://t.co/zWuykhCxW0— The Network Hub (@The Network Hub) 1632950113.0
Tudyk was captured by onlookers with his co-star Sara Tomko, having a quick bite in between takes.
@AlanTudyk character “Harry” spots something off camera that gets him excited while of course eating his Pizza 🍕.… https://t.co/GrlOLbU9Xq— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@NewWestBoyⓂ️) 1633028424.0
There seems to be no shortage of laughs on set.
In between filming there scenes yesterday actors @AlanTudyk & #SaraTomko have a little chat & giggle. Always grea… https://t.co/3b7HrjwRyR— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@NewWestBoyⓂ️) 1633019527.0
The popular series was also seen filming in North Van.
#ResidentAlien is filming in North Vancouver's Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve today. But as @phoenix45photo sa… https://t.co/VJYcKFejk1— Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots (@Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots) 1632849079.0
Keep your eyes peeled for more celeb sightings as they continue to film the second season.