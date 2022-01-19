Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
filming in canada

A Vancouver Casting Call Is Paying $8K For A Man To Slam Dunk Basketballs

Do you have what it takes? 🏀

Vancouver Staff Writer
A Vancouver Casting Call Is Paying $8K For A Man To Slam Dunk Basketballs
Fsstock | Dreamstime, David Herraez | Dreamstime,

A casting call in Vancouver, B.C. is offering up $8,000 for a man to slam dunk basketballs.

Not only is this a large amount of money, but the job is only for 10 days of work! For the avid basketball player, this unique opportunity sounds like a dream come true!

The casting call was posted on Facebook by Powerhouse Casting, and the post said that they are looking for a man in his 20s for the part.

The company is based in Toronto but the job will be shot in Vancouver. Your dunk skills will be used for a national TV campaign. Bonus — you get to brag to your friends that your amazing talent will be featured on TV!

If you are based outside of the city, Powerhouse Casting will also pay for your hotel and transportation to Vancouver.

If you've been practicing your slam dunk skills and think you're qualified, then why not apply?

You'll need to make a video of yourself dunking a basketball, so be prepared to show off a little bit. Then, you'll have to send the video to this email: Casting93@gmail.com.

You should also include where you're from and your contact information, as well as confirm that you're non-union and double vaccinated, the post said. Make sure to put the subject line of the email as “BB DUNKER" in order to apply.

The post said that the shooting will be starting on February 7, but you need to send them your video by January 23.

Who knows, with these special skills, this could be the start of a new career for one lucky person!

From Your Site Articles
canada jobs

Canada's Highest Paying Jobs For 2022 Were Revealed & Most Make 6 Figures

A reminder to update your resume for 2022. 💰

Campaign Creators | Unsplash

Cha-ching! Some of the highest-paying jobs in Canada for the upcoming year have been tallied by global employment agency Randstad. If you have one of these positions — you'd best believe your friends might be giving you a look the next time the dinner bill arrives.

These highly paying roles include careers from all sectors, from tech and finance to marketing and construction.

Keep Reading Show less
filming in canada

'Degrassi' Is Making A Comeback & You Could Spot Them Filming In Toronto Soon

"School is back in session." 😎

@degrassi | Instagram

Calling all Degrassi fans: the school bells are going to ring yet again at Canada's most beloved fictional high school because the show is going to be back in session next year.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced on January 13 that Degrassi will be coming back as a 10-episode, hour-long series, and is expected to launch in the U.S. on HBO Max next year in 2023.

Keep Reading Show less
filming in canada

A Casting Call In BC Is Looking For Movie Extras & Unique Talents Are Welcome

Do you know how to juggle? 🤹

Peanutroaster | Dreamstime

A new movie is hiring people in B.C. as extras, so your dream of becoming a star might be a little bit closer than you thought.

The company is searching for people to appear in a sequel called Under Wraps 2. According to a Craigslist posting, they're hiring anyone aged 8 to 70 years old.

Keep Reading Show less
filming in canada

KJ Apa Is In Vancouver & There Is So Much Filming Happening In The City Right Now

Keep your eyes peeled for the Riverdale cast! 👀

@kjapa | Instagram

There are so many shows and movies filming in Vancouver, B.C. right now and some major celebrities are here with them.

If you're walking down the street and spot KJ Apa, it wasn't just your imagination — even he's in town right now!

Keep Reading Show less