A Vancouver Casting Call Is Paying $8K For A Man To Slam Dunk Basketballs
Do you have what it takes? 🏀
A casting call in Vancouver, B.C. is offering up $8,000 for a man to slam dunk basketballs.
Not only is this a large amount of money, but the job is only for 10 days of work! For the avid basketball player, this unique opportunity sounds like a dream come true!
The casting call was posted on Facebook by Powerhouse Casting, and the post said that they are looking for a man in his 20s for the part.
The company is based in Toronto but the job will be shot in Vancouver. Your dunk skills will be used for a national TV campaign. Bonus — you get to brag to your friends that your amazing talent will be featured on TV!
If you are based outside of the city, Powerhouse Casting will also pay for your hotel and transportation to Vancouver.
If you've been practicing your slam dunk skills and think you're qualified, then why not apply?
You'll need to make a video of yourself dunking a basketball, so be prepared to show off a little bit. Then, you'll have to send the video to this email: Casting93@gmail.com.
You should also include where you're from and your contact information, as well as confirm that you're non-union and double vaccinated, the post said. Make sure to put the subject line of the email as “BB DUNKER" in order to apply.
The post said that the shooting will be starting on February 7, but you need to send them your video by January 23.
Who knows, with these special skills, this could be the start of a new career for one lucky person!