filming in canada

KJ Apa Is In Vancouver & There Is So Much Filming Happening In The City Right Now

Keep your eyes peeled for the Riverdale cast! 👀

Vancouver Editor
KJ Apa Is In Vancouver & There Is So Much Filming Happening In The City Right Now
@kjapa | Instagram

There are so many shows and movies filming in Vancouver, B.C. right now and some major celebrities are here with them.

If you're walking down the street and spot KJ Apa, it wasn't just your imagination — even he's in town right now!

The Creative B.C. website has a list of everything in production right now, as of January 10. Some of the shows are huge, and worth having a fangirl/boy moment over.

Riverdale

The iconic show is known for being filmed in Vancouver, with the original diner set basically serving as a tourist destination now.

Filming for its upcoming season is underway this month, and some of the cast is in the city. The Creative B.C. website said that it was on hiatus from December 18 until January 12, but KJ Apa's Instagram story looks like he's in the city — so it's likely they are back to filming!

You also might be able to spot Camila Mendes, who in September 2021 shouted out her "burnabaddies."

The Flash

The popular superhero show is now filming its eighth season! Starring Grant Gustin, it's a popular series that's filmed in B.C., bringing some heroes to town.

Reginald The Vampire

This is a new show that is bringing back the dearly missed — by some people — vampire genre full force. It's starring Jacob Batalon, who we all know and love from Spider-Man!

Grendel

According to Hollywood North Buzz, the Netflix show Grendel is filming in Vancouver!

Abubakr Ali is starring in the show, which is based on a comic book series.

Apparently, the filming is going to wrap up this month, but you might be able to spot the filming locations before the production team is gone.

Superman & Lois

Yet another superhero show is filming in the city! Although they were on hiatus it is expected to return to filming on January 13, 2022, according to Hollywood North Buzz.

Keep your eyes peeled if you live in B.C. because so much is going on!

