Pamela Anderson Split From Her BC Hubby After Tying The Knot Near Vancouver A Year Ago

The couple had a new series in B.C. coming up.

Vancouver Editor
@pamelaanderson | Instagram

Pamela Anderson has split from her B.C. husband just over a year after they got married on Vancouver Island.

Known for starring in Baywatch, Anderson, who is from Ladysmith, B.C., married Dan Hayhurst in 2020.

The couple tied the knot on the island in December at Anderson's home by the ocean.

Hayhurst, who is also from Ladysmith, was set to star in a new series on HGTV with Anderson in the spring of 2022.

According to HGTV, the series was going to document Anderson returning to "her Canadian roots to transform her late grandmother’s abandoned legacy property into her ultimate family home."

The announcement said that Hayhurst, who is a local carpenter, was going to be involved with the home's renovations.

Anderson has been married multiple times before Hayhurst.

The couple was a dynamic duo — working together to sponsor and build a barn for Rescue And Sanctuary for Threatened Animals, a local animal sanctuary.

Anderson's foundation, the Pamela Anderson Foundation, supports individuals and organizations devoted to protecting animal, human, and environmental rights.

Last year, Anderson won a Ladysmith Heritage Award for the work she completed on a property that was once known as Arcady Auto Court.

