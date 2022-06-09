Tristan Thompson's Baby Drama Unfolded & Here's What We Know About Texas' Maralee Nichols
The heartbreaking scenes were on The Kardashians.
If you've seen The Kardashians' latest episode, the cheating scandal unfolded between the father of Khloé Kardashian's baby, Tristian Thompson, and his relationship with Maralee Nichols, who was born and raised in Houston, TX.
The NBA player's relationship was the main focus when news broke that Kardashian's ex-boyfriend conceived a baby with the Texan in the Lone Star State last year... and the Bayou City was where it all began.
In March 2021, E! News reported that Thompson paid a visit there for his birthday where he and Nichols, a "friend" of his, conceived a baby boy, Theo, who was born on December 1, 2021.
She lived in her hometown until she moved to LA in March of 2019.
In Houston, she was a personal trainer and had an online storefront for fitness training and weight loss meal kits. However, according to E!, she is just a fitness model now.
Nichols and Thompson met in 2020, and although she had already moved to California a year before, she apparently told the basketball star her "entire life was in Texas."
Up until 2021, Nichols actually owned a lavish, four-story condo in Houston, which she sold for a massive $900,000, according to records obtained by Radar Online.
The NBA player filed a paternity case in Texas, as reported by Page Six, while she filed it in California.
The case was dismissed, but the whole world gets to see the drama happen all over again on the famous reality show.