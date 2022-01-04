Tristan Thompson Apologized To Khloe Kardashian & Admitted He Had A Baby With Someone Else
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," the NBA star wrote.
It can be hard to keep up with Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, but he just admitted that he had a kid with someone else.
The Canadian basketball player took to his Instagram story to publicly admit that he'd been unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian.
Thompson said he took a paternity test and he is indeed the father of a recently-born child with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer in Houston.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Marlee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson confirmed in an Instagram story on Monday.
"Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
Tristan previously disputed the allegations that he had fathered a child with Nichols and it is claimed that he even wanted her to terminate the pregnancy, the Daily Mail reports, citing court documents.
"You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Won't be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong," Thompson allegedly told Nichols via text message, according to the Daily Mail.
The Sacramento Kings star has a 5-year-old son with former girlfriend Jordan Craig and a 3-year-old daughter with Khloe.
Thompson on Monday took a moment to apologize to Khloe for the "heartache and humiliation" he's caused her over the years.
This isn't the first time the couple's relationship issues have played out in public.
Thompson has been accused of cheating on multiple occasions, including most famously in 2019 when he reportedly kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote in his apology on Monday.
"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."