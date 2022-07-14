Khloe Kardashian Is Having A Baby With Tristan Thompson & Here's How The Cheating Fits In
The timeline is just 🤯
Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with Canadian NBA player Tristan Thompson, and the news comes less than a year after he fathered a child with another woman.
Kardashian's representatives confirmed to CNN and People that she and Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate later this year. Their first child, True, is now 4 years old.
"True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," her rep told CNN.
"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," said the rep.
The news comes seven months after Thompson had a son with Maralee Nichols, a fitness model from Texas. The baby was born in December, which is about a month after Kardashian's reps say her child was conceived.
Kardashian and Thompson have not been together for several months, although they are still co-parenting True.
It can be a bit difficult to keep up with the Kardashian sister's on-again, off-again relationship with Thompson, so here's what we know.
The two were first romantically linked in 2016 and were together for much of the following two years. Reports started swirling that they were having a child together, and Kardashian confirmed it in December 2017 with an Instagram post.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she wrote in her caption.
The note also included some kind words for Thompson that seem a little cringey in retrospect.
"Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!"
The first cheating scandal hit in April 2018 when photos and videos showed Thompson with two other women.
True Thompson was born a few days later.
A month after the first cheating scandal, Kardashian decided to give Thompson another chance "for the sake of True," an insider told E! News.
Then in early 2019, news broke that Thompson had cheated again, this time with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.
After that, their relationship was strictly based on co-parenting until 2020, when they got back together and even quarantined in the same home during the pandemic.
They also started talking about having another child at the time, as the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed.
By March of 2021, the couple had already begun their IVF journey and created embryos for their second child.
This is also around the time that Thompson apparently impregnated Nichols, although that didn't come out until later.
Kardashian's baby plans were then put on hold after Thompson was caught entering a bedroom with three women at a party in L.A. in June.
She eventually did take him back, and they were together by October 2021 in time for her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.
They enlisted a surrogate for their baby in November and the Nichols baby scandal dropped in December, breaking them up once again.
Nichols sued Thompson over the child and proved in court that he was the father. She also revealed that they slept together on his 30th birthday in March, and he later acknowledged everything on Instagram.
Thompson and Kardashian have not been together since.