The Kardashians Ripped Into Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Khloe & Having A Baby Momma
"Is he the worst person on the planet?"
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's cheating scandal was on full display in the last episode of The Kardashians, and her sisters absolutely ripped into the NBA star for getting another woman pregnant.
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian found out in the episode that Thompson had conceived a child with Texas native Maralee Nichols, and their reactions were priceless.
In the episode, Kim finds out first while she's working out, and she then gets on the phone to talk about it with her sisters.
Kardashian read aloud parts of Thompson's filed legal documents where he admitted to having sex with Nichols on his 30th birthday in March 2021, but he stated that he didn't yet know if he was the father of the baby.
"I sent it to him. I said, 'does Khloe know about this? Khloe doesn't even f*cking know," said Kim on the phone.
Then you can hear Kylie on the speaker asking Kim: "Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?' while Kourtney Kardashian called it a "never-ending betrayal."
When Khloe and Kim get on the phone, Kim tells her sister about Thompson, to which Khloe says, "What the f*ck is this?"
Then the episode ends, and we're left to imagine what comes next.
News of Thompson's infidelity broke in December 2021, and Thompson eventually admitted to sleeping with Nichols after she filed a paternity lawsuit claiming that he was her baby's father.