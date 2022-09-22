Khloe Kardashian Was 'Not Ready' For Baby #2 & Tristan Thompson Wasn't In The Delivery Room
"I'm just really dissapointed in Tristan..."
A lot has happened in the Kardashian universe since their last appearance on reality television a few months back, including a cheating scandal that overshadowed Khloe Kardashian's new-born child via surrogate.
The new episode of Hulu's Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday, picked up right from where the previous season had left off, in June earlier this year.
The season finale had broken the news of Khloe's husband, Tristan Thompson's infidelity with another woman, who also got pregnant with his child. The third person in this triangle turned out to be social media influencer Marlee Nichols.
Spoiler alert for all those who haven't seen the new episode yet! You may want to come back once you've watched it.
At the end of Season 1, we last saw an angry Kim Kardashian advising Khloe to not have a surrogate baby with Thomspon.
As it turns out, her warning was a little too late because Khloe and Thompson had already gone through with the embryo transfer, a few days earlier.
It also turns out that Thompson, despite fathering a child with another woman and keeping the information to himself, led Khloe into having another child with him.
A very emotional Khloe told the cameras, "I mean, it's supposed to be a very amazing exciting time, but it's just a different experience."
The Kardashians | Season 2 Is Back | Huluwww.youtube.com
The episode then follows Khloe to the hospital room as her surrogate mother goes into labour, giving birth to a baby boy born on July 13. Kim can be seen accompanying Khloe during the birth of the child.
One figure who remained absent from the delivery room though was the father of the baby. But Thompson does make a cameo afterwards, when Khloe allows him to see his new son.
"I've been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here, so I just figured why not let him come," Khloe said during the episode. "I'll never get this moment back."
Cameras do well to capture the awkwardness of the moment between the couple, who also disagreed over the baby's looks.
The couple has had an on-again-off-again relationship for several years, and the off parts usually follow new cheating allegations against Thompson.
The new episode can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+, with new Season 2 episodes releasing every week.
