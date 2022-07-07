Maralee Nichols Shared Rare Baby Pictures Of Her Son With Tristan Thompson (PHOTOS)
Her 7-month-old son is adorable! 🤍
In December 2021, Maralee Nichols, a fitness model from Texas, caused quite a controversy with the Kardashian family when she announced she gave birth to NBA player Tristan Thompson's son.
A paternity test proved that Thompson, who shares a daughter with Khloé Kardashian (True, 4 years old), ended up conceiving a child with Nichols at a party in Houston last year.
In February, Nichols' rep told US Weekly that Thompson "has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”
These days, the former personal trainer lives in California as a single parent and keeps a pretty low profile on social media.
Her baby, Theo, turned seven months old on July 2, and the ex-Houstonian has shared rare photos of her child on Instagram these past couple of months, like the one below posted on Mother's Day. His face is never shown in the images.
Last month, she posted an adorable snapshot for the occasion of his 6-month "birthday" looking at giraffes at the San Diego Zoo.
The 31-year-old even has a whole Instagram Story archive dedicated to photos of the baby featuring him dressed up for various holidays like St. Patrick's Day and Easter.
A photo of Maralee Nichols' son Theo from her Instagram story archive.@maraleenichols | Instagram
She also published two images of the mother-son duo in matching PJs this April.
Nichols may have a pretty scarce and secretive online presence, however, she's been opening up more and more recently about maternity.
For example, she shared this month a super rare photo of her early days of pregnancy on Instagram Story.
She also gave some details regarding her postpartum journey in an Instagram caption this winter, writing "love my mom bod".