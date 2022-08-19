Tristan Thompson Is Paying Maralee Nichols In Child Support After Doing 'Nothing' For Months
He recently started to pay up. 💸
NBA Free Agent Tristan Thompson has retroactively paid and will continue to pay child support to Maralee Nichols, the mother of his third child, eight-month-old Theo, according to Thompson's lawyer.
Up until the lawyer's statement made to Page Six this past Wednesday, it was last claimed by Nichols' representative, in February 2022, that the basketball player had "done nothing" to support the baby.
He has now paid Nichols for the period starting on the birthdate of the child on December 1, 2021. He has still yet to meet the son he conceived with the fitness model from Houston, Texas, back in early 2021, according to sources "close to Nichols".
The amount of the child support payments is undisclosed, and it's also not clear at what point he began to pay the mother of his child. Page Six sources claimed that it wasn't until "recently."
The single mother keeps a pretty low profile, now living in California, but she still shares bits of her life on Instagram, including workout advice, adorable sneak peeks at Theo, and the occasional selfie.
Fans speculate that recent Instagram posts from the exes were aimed at each other, after the athlete welcomed his new son with Khloe Kardashian on August 1, 2022.
Nichols has yet to release a statement about the purported financial support and hasn't posted on social media either since the news broke.
She was recently spotted around Los Angeles, California, picking up a rental car without Theo in tow.