trevon diggs son

Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram

He recently turned one!

Yasmine Lopez in a tiger stripe outfit. Right: Lopez with her son Chosen at his birthday party.

For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences.

However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born in August 2021, Chosen Alexander is the child of model Yasmine Lopez conceived following an alleged "summer romance" with the NFL star.

Currently, it has never been confirmed in a court of law that Diggs is the father. Still, Lopez has not been quiet about her son's father's identity once making an Instagram story post calling Diggs ugly.

These days, though, Lopez raises the one-year-old as a single mom, and she is always sharing sweet posts of her life with him.

The 23-year-old model has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and she regularly shares posts of her trips to faraway destinations, time spent between places like Los Angeles and Dallas, TX, as well as a rare look at baby Chosen.

She even has a Youtube channel and has shown her followers the baby's nighttime routine.

At the beginning of August, Lopez threw a Cocomelon-themed birthday party for her son, and she posted photos of the festivities — a life-size baby Jacob character included — and Diggs was nowhere in sight.

Back in June 2022 Lopez appeared on The Hot Tee Talk Show and claimed that the football star does not pay her child support.

"But I think people have that narrative of me like I had a baby for 'the bag,'" Lopez added. "I'm 'the bag' by myself so."

Lopez and Diggs didn't respond immediately to Narcity's request for comment.

