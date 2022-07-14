Maralee Nichols’ Instagram Shows No Sign Of Tristan Thompson
She also has a private Instagram page. 👀
Maralee Nichols, a Houston native fitness model and mother to Tristan Thompson's son keeps a pretty low profile on her public Instagram account.
With only 31 posts, there are a few gym selfies, old travel snapshots, and absolutely no signs of Thompson, except for a few pictures of their son Theo and comments from fans mentioning him.
Just recently, it was announced that the NBA player will have another child with Khloé Kardashian via a surrogate, and Nichols, who regularly receives comments from fans about the whole baby drama, doesn't respond.
The 31-year-old single mom gave birth to the NBA player's son in December 2021 after the two conceived the baby at a party in Houston. He was confirmed, by a paternity test, to be Thompson's child after he denied it, and hasn't made any effort to meet him according to Nichols' rep earlier this year.
The model now living in California had her comments hidden on her IG posts up until February 2022. Now that anyone is able to message her, Nichols receives countless questions regarding Thompson and their son on nearly every post.
"Has Tristan made contact? Arrangements to see Theo? Financial support?" a user commented on one of her photos, receiving no answer.
Despite ignoring these queries, the mama does remain active on social media and often reposts content she's tagged in by her friends to her Instagram stories.
This past weekend, she shared a post from one of her friends, Houston realtor Cassie Kozminksi, as they were apparently hanging out together at an unknown location.
Maralee Nichols sharing her friend's IG story post.@maraleenichols | Instagram
It appears that Nichols has a private Instagram account that she even follows, and the profile's bio also links out to Nichols' public profile.