It's Tristan Thompson's Son's Birthday & Only Maralee Nichols Recognized The One-Year-Old
She posted new pictures of Theo on Instagram! 🎂
It's December 1, and for some, we are reminded that NBA athlete Tristan Thompson, indeed, cheated on Khloé Kardashian with a Texas woman, which resulted in a contentious paternity debate. For others, we are reminded, his son, Theo, turns one today!
Theo's mother and fitness model Maralee Nichols is celebrating the baby's first birthday with adorable Instagram photos of her little one.
However, there has yet to be a public celebration from Thompson, his dad, who is regularly vocal about his other three children —including his four-year-old daughter he shares with Kardashian, True, and a 5-month-old son (the pair has not yet released his name).
The single mom has been living in California following an exciting life in Houston, TX that included a controversial romantic entanglement with the basketball player at a party, where the now one-year-old was conceived.
It has been long wondered if the Canadian-American baller had anything to do with his second son's life. Sources close to the mom have told various media outlets that he hadn't met Theo.
In August, it was revealed that Thompson began paying child support to Nichols, after months of "nothing," however, it's still unknown if there's been a reunion of the three.
The Texan mama took to her IG story on Thursday sharing another exclusive photo of herself holding the bundle of joy in what appears to be the delivery room. Though, Thompson isn't known to show up there for anyone, as he didn't for Kardashian.
Nichols holding her son in a hospital bed.maraleenichols | Instagram
The 31-year-old has long prided herself on raising the boy all on her own and occasionally takes to social media to share tiny bits of their life.
She doesn't post Theo often, but you can see them snuggling up at home with their pup, or going out and about around San Diego on different social media uploads. Nichols has kept his physical identity private in the meantime.