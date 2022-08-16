Fans Think Maralee Nichols Is Throwing Shade At Tristan Thompson On Instagram
They posted on the same day. 👀
Fans are clueing into an Instagram caption on a recent photo made by fitness model, Maralee Nichols, on the same day that Tristan Thompson, the absent father of her son Theo, also made a post.
Now, the two are being pegged that their words might just be aimed at each other.
On August 12, the NBA free agent posted a photo of himself with the edited caption: "never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren't all built the same 🗣🗣👀 #DontTryMe"
To which many fans in the comments were quick to mention him impregnating different women.
"Yeah you switched up on @khloekardashian your entire relationship. Now go meet your new son Theo as well" one user wrote.
That same day, Nichols, who tends to keep a quieter social media presence, published a gym selfie in which she captioned it: "Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻♀️ never skip leg day".
The post garnered some comments wondering if she was referring to Thompson's post.
"Oh gosh mama throwing a little shade hell yeah he need to start paying up 😂," a viewer commented referring to Theo's dad, who just had another son on August 1, 2022. The baby was delivered via surrogate with Khloe Kardashian.
Nichols did not like or reply to any of the comments but did reveal back in February that Thompson has no plans to meet Theo who is now 9 months old.
The basketball player has had four known children with three different women, and it appears he only remains in contact with three of his children, True, 4, his newborn son, and his first son Prince, 5, who he had with his ex, Jordan Craig.