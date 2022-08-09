Maralee Nichols Shared Photos Of Son With Tristan Thompson Days After His New Baby Was Born
She just shared a snapshot of Theo at 8 months!
Maralee Nichols has been sharing adorable shots of her son, Theo, who she had with NBA free agent, Tristan Thompson. They originally got together after a party in Houston, TX in 2021. Baby Theo now has a new sibling.
Thompson and Khloe Kardashian just had another child together this month via surrogate and she was pregnant in November 2021, when the paternity news with Nichols broke about nine months ago.
The fitness model has not acknowledged the recent birth of her son's new half-brother.
Nichols' rep told US Weekly that Thompson has nothing to do with Theo's life and still has not met him. However, according to her social media, she seems to love life as a single mom.
Every once in a while she gives her followers a glimpse at Theo, and she even shared a video of him doing his new favorite thing, which is clapping.
Theo Thompson clapping in a video from Maralee Nichols' Instagram story.@maraleenichols | Instagram
Up until recently, it seems Nichols would really only post her son online to mark various special occasions, like holidays or his 6-month birth date.
She posted a special picture of Theo last week next to some blocks that read: "Look who is 8 months".
Theo Thompson next to blocks from Maralee Nichols' Instagram story.@maraleenichols | Instagram
Now, Nichols has been a bit more active on Instagram and has posted the baby multiple times over the last few weeks doing different things like reading precious "Mommy and Me" books and spending time together.
She revealed that her 8-month-old is already fitting into 12-18 month clothes.
Theo Thompson recently on Maralee Nichols' Instagram story.@maraleenichols | Instagram
The publicity about her baby daddy hasn't ended. She still receives all types of comments on her posts from fans who wonder about her reaction to Thompson's new son. Some even ask where "Theo's dad" is.
She stays optimistic and only responds to positive comments from her friends and followers. There is absolutely no mention of the NBA payer.