Khloe Kardashian Opened Up About Tristan Thompson's Cheating & Got Real About Her Feelings
She says he's a "great dad."
Khloe Kardashian recently shared some thoughts about her ex, Tristan Thompson, but it sounds like it's all love between them.
On Wednesday, April 6, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star chatted with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America about where she stands with the Canadian athlete, with whom she shares a daughter with.
"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time," Kardashian shared with the host.
She also recounted what it was like a few years ago as she was just about to deliver their child.
"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth that I was able to still have them in the delivery room," she said.
"And so yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."
Ultimately, she says that Thompson just isn't the one.
"I still think he's a great guy and he's a great dad, he's just not the guy for me," she said.
As for who in her family is in the best place when it comes to being in a relationship, Kardashian kept it real, as per usual.
"I think all my family members besides me," she shared with a laugh.
In January, Thompson publically apologized to Kardashian after it was revealed he had cheated on her again and had another child.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," the basketball player wrote on his Instagram story. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
The past few months have also been a bit of a rollercoaster for Khloe's sisters, Kim and Kourtney.
After her split with Kanye West, Kim found happiness with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson which West took issue with.
The rapper was even briefly banned from Instagram for violating the platform's hate speech and bullying policy with a string of posts directed at his ex's new boyfriend.
It's better news for Kourtney though — she and her fiance Travis Barker appear to be the picture of almost-wedded bliss. The lovebirds had a marriage ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammys but didn't actually sign the license.
"Practice makes perfect," Kourtney said about the almost completed ceremony.
