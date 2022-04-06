Kourtney Kardashian Says She 'Got Married' To Travis Barker & It's Actually Complicated
"Practice makes perfect."
Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker "got married" in Las Vegas after the Grammys, but there's a catch.
Kardashian took to Instagram to let fans know that she and her fiancé did go to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammys to tie the knot. They even went full "Sin City" and had an Elvis impersonator as the officiant, her photos show.
But they didn't actually sign a marriage licence, which means they're still engaged — not legally married.
"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kardashian wrote in her post on Wednesday.
"Practice makes perfect," she added.
A source told E! News that the couple has frequently joked about running away to Sin City and secretly getting married at a chapel.
"They were out at Delilah on Sunday night after the Grammys and had a few drinks and decided it would be funny to go to a chapel and get 'married,'" the source told the outlet.
Friends and fans took to Instagram to congratulate the couple for their love and to joke about the false alarm.
"Who doesn't love a Vegas dress rehearsal?" commented her friend Simon Huck on the post.
"No license? Means…. Not officially married?" said @scorpiopricorn.
"Someone check on Scott lol" said a fan, @justin_singh8.
Kardashian dated ex Scott Disick for many years and had three kids with him, but the two never got married.
Real wedding or not, we can't wait to see how the chapel visit went down when The Kardashians drops later this month.