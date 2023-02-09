Kourtney Kardashian Launched A 'Vaginal Health Gummy' & Gynecologists Are Tearing Into It
"This is anti-feminist. This is a patriarchy in a pot."
It seems like the Kardashian family is always coming out with a new business or product to sell, and now, Kourtney Kardashian is joining the bandwagon with her new “vaginal health gummy.”
The oldest Kardashian sister announced the release of her new product: Lemme Purr and at least a couple of experts have come forward to voice their opinion on the new gummies.
Kardashian isn’t new to the world of health and fitness, given she founded the wellness blog Poosh.
The 43-year-old reality TV star released her supplement line called Lemme in 2022 and is now extending her line to include products that are allegedly supposed to improve a women’s vaginal health.
Kardashian made an Instagram post promoting the product and claims that its ingredients include “real pineapple,” Vitamin C and “clinically-studied SNZ 1969 probiotics” that help maintain the health of the vagina.
Kardashian says the product “targets vaginal health and pH levels that support freshness and taste.”
Since posting about the release of Lemme Purr, Kardashian has experienced a lot of backlash, particularly from health experts and gynecologists.
One gynecologist ripped into Kardashian’s new ‘health’ product, listing five reasons why it’s so problematic and why women should not be spending their money on it.
Dr. Anita Mitra, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and author of many journals and the book The Gynae Geek, decided to take it upon herself to inform women about the science behind Kardashian's new gummy in a video posted on her Instagram.
“Do I think that you should buy a probiotic containing vaginal health gummy promoted by a celebrity to change the past and the smell of your vagina? No,” Dr. Mitra says in her video before listing the five reasons.
The first reason Dr. Mitra gives is that the word probiotic is “a great marketing buzzword,” but in actuality “probiotics are not a panacea for health.”
Next, Dr. Mitra says that most people don’t need probiotics.
“There isn’t any scientific evidence that we all need a probiotic,” reads the caption of her post. “If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it.”
The third reason Dr. Mitra recommends against buying Lemme Purr is that there are better probiotics out there that are more beneficial and “have been more extensively studied.”
“The marketing for this gummy states it has been ‘clinically studied’. Spoiler alert: this specific probiotic has not been particularly well-researched with regards to vaginal health,” the specialist explained.
The next piece of advice Dr. Mitra gives is to “go see a health care professional.”
“Please seek advice from a healthcare professional if you have symptoms such as foul-smelling vaginal discharge, itching, irritation, bleeding etc,” says Dr. Mitra.
"Don’t take health advice from a celeb.”
The fifth and last reason Dr. Mitra gives to not purchase the product is simply that it “is anti-feminist.”
“Anyone who tells you that you need to change the taste or smell of your vulva or vagina is working with the patriarchy,” says Dr. Mitra.
Another gynecologist and author of the book Vagina Bible, Dr. Jen Gunter, also dug into Kardashian's new vaginal health product and called it out for being a “scam” in an Instagram rant.
“Anyone who suggests that your vagina isn’t fresh or needs an improved taste is a misogynist and awful person, and yes that includes you @kourtneykardash and your @lemme grift,” Dr. Gunter wrote.
“Weaponizing the patriarchy for profit is misogyny. Your vagina is terrific. If you think you have a health condition, consult an expert, not a Kardashian,” Dr. Gunter continued.
“And that pineapple myth needs to die. It’s a myth and one of the reasons I had to include a chapter on food in The Vagina Bible.”
So there you have it: the hot take of two healthcare professionals who knows way more about a woman’s vaginal health than Kardashian.
