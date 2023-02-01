Larsa Pippen Has An NBA All-Star Dating History & She's With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Now
Imagine the Chicago Bulls merch?
Larsa Pippen, the former wife of basketball star Scottie Pippen has a new man in her life, and she’s not veering too far away from the NBA.
The reality star and former BFF to Kim Kardashian is now dating Marcus Jordan according to TMZ. That's Marcus son of Michael Jordan, the NBA legend who won championships alongside Scottie Pippen with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.
Larsa's relationship is raising eyebrows because of that Michael-Scottie connection, but it doesn't stop there. There's also more than a decade between the two, with Larsa being 48 and Marcus having celebrated his 32nd birthday late last year.
Here’s everything you need to know about Pippen’s current relationship and her dating history.
Who is Larsa Pippen?
Larsa Pippen has kept her last name despite breaking up with Scottie Pippen a few years ago. However, she used to go by Larsa Younan.
But there’s a lot more to her than her name.
Pippen is a reality TV star who appeared in Seasons 1 and 4 of The Real House Wives of Miami.
She’s also been featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians because she used to be very tight-knit with the Kardashian family before their falling out.
She's recently become an OnlyFans creator and already has 59 posts available for her subscribers.
When was Larsa Pippen with Scottie Pippen?
Larsa and Scottie Pippen got married in 1997, and the couple had four children together, reported US weekly.
They eventually announced that they were splitting up in 2015, and Scottie even filed for divorce in 2016, but the pair briefly reconciled in 2017 before officially calling it quits in 2018.
Larsa then filed for divorce in 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the end of their marriage.
Is Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan?
Larsa Pippen is currently in a relationship with Marcus Jordan, the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan.
The two have been linked to each other for a while, but Larsa made things Instagram official with MArcus earlier this month, despite their 16-year age gap.
Their relationship was confirmed after Marcus posted a video on his Instagram showing the pair doing a secret handshake before kissing on screen.
“Twistin’ up my fingers for my twin,” read Marcus’ Instagram caption.
How does Michael Jordan feel about his son dating Larsa Pippen?
So far, Michael Jordan hasn’t made any comment about his son’s relationship with his teammate's former wife, but most can assume it’s a tad bit of an awkward situation.
If you've seen The Last Dance, you might expect Michael to take that personally.
Did Larsa Pippen date Tristan Thompson?
This isn’t the first time Larsa has dated someone linked to the NBA after her split from Scottie.
Larsa also had a fling with Tristan Thompson before she got together with Khloe Kardashian.
The two were “seeing” each other in 2016, during her break from Scottie and before Thompson was with Kardashian.
Larsa told the Hollywood Raw podcast that she “was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé before Khloé or any of [the Kardashians] knew he existed.”
“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” Larsa said.
What’s Larsa Pippen's relationship with Scottie Pippen now?
Larsa Pippen's relationship with Scottie is allegedly going great, and the two are focusing on co-parenting their four children.
During and interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Larsa revealed that she and Scottie are still “best friends.”
“We co-parent the same, and we love each other.”
She even defended her ex-husband from her new boyfriend's father during the interview when she was asked about the controversial Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance.
“I think Scottie wasn’t portrayed as well as he should have been because I feel like he was the team,” Larsa said. “I know I’m biased but honestly…Scottie was winning without Michael, but Michael wasn’t winning without Scottie, so we have to give Scottie credit.”
- One Of The Women Tristan Thompson Cheated On Khloe Kardashian With Is Now Claiming She's Pregnant ›
- Khloe Kardashian Is Having A Baby With Tristan Thompson & Here's How The Cheating Fits In ›
- What We Know About Larsa Pippen, The Former Bulls Player’s Ex-Wife Spotted With Scott Disick ›
- A Michael Jordan-Themed Store Is Coming To Orlando & It Actually Looks Awesome ›