Maya Henry, Liam Payne's Socialite Ex-Girlfriend, Is Texas' Ultimate 'It Girl'
She's used to jetting off to Europe!
Well, that's it for singer Liam Payne and his Texas girlfriend Maya Henry who reportedly broke off their nearly four-year relationship slash engagement at the beginning of the week, according to My San Antonio.
Did anyone else catch that saucy Instagram post from user @payno18 showing the One Direction artist with another woman? Maya definitely did, as she commented on the post.
"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she wrote. "This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it."
Maya Henry commenting on the viral photo of Liam Payne with another woman. @payno18 | Instagram
Despite the unfortunate situation, we have no doubt she'll bounce back soon.
After all, she is a model, an actress, and the daughter of a pretty well-known, very well-off personal injury lawyer in San Antonio, TX, Thomas J. Henry. Maya is no stranger to the glamorous spotlight and the friendship of celebrities.
She and her family have been a staple in the SATX social community their whole life, gracing charity balls, major label fashion shows, and multi-million dollar birthday parties with their formidable presence.
The 22-year-old's family used to have their own TV show on Youtube Hangin' With Los Henrys back in 2017 where they paraded the reality of being a filthy-rich Mexican-American family.
It highlighted probably the most iconic Qunicenera party in the Lone Star state fit for an 'It Girl' with performances from Pitbull and Nick Jonas, which according to TMZ, cost her dad $6 million.
Rubbing elbows with celebrities is just a common theme in her life. Before dating Liam, the actress dated singer Austin Mahone who even is still present on her social media pages.
If you scroll all the way through her Instagram, you'll see smiling selfies with other stars like model Coco Rocha, actress Dove Cameron, and model Ashley Graham.
While Maya has taken advantage of her family status, she also is quite philanthropic. She has had her own charity since the age of 8 called Maya's Closet and it helps the lives of children in need.
She's lived quite the life, and she's only in her 20s!