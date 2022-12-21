Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend Is From Ontario & Here's Everything We Know So Far
A-Rod made things Instagram official with the fitness model! 👀
Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) has a new leading lady in his life, and she's from Windsor, Ontario.
The famous former baseball player made it Instagram official with fitness expert and business owner Jaclyn Cordeiro over the holidays.
He posted a photo of himself and his daughters with Cordeiro all dressed up in front of a Christmas tree with the caption, "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," on December 17.
The debut pic hard launched the pair's relationship on Insta, and on December 20, Cordeiro returned the favour and posted a workout video with A-Rod in the thumbnail.
Although the pair have been swapping flirty emojis under each other's Instagram posts for weeks.
A-Rod was previously engaged to superstar Jennifer Lopez, but the pair called off their engagement in April 2021 after cheating allegations, according to People.
Earlier this year, the former athlete was linked to another fitness model, Kathryne Padgett, following his split with Lopez.
Where is Cordeiro from?
Cordeiro is from Windsor, Ontario, according to her Facebook page, and she regularly posts in Toronto, Windsor and Tecumseth on Instagram, so it's safe to say she still spends a good amount of time in her home province.
What does she do for a living?
Cordeiro is a registered nurse and fitness expert with multiple hustles.
The mother of two runs her own business, JACFIT-body transformation specialist and is the editor-in-chief of Energy Wellness Official Magazine, according to her website.
Cordeiro says she's been in the fitness industry for ten years and is a published fitness model and writer.
Where did she go to school?
The fitness model went to the University of Windsor, according to her Facebook page and attended St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School.
Narcity reached out to Cordeiro and Rodriguez for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.