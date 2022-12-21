Alex Rodriguez Posted With A New Woman & Signs Of Their Relationship Are All Over Instagram
"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas."
Alex Rodriguez was rumored to be dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett at the start of 2022, but nothing says "new year, new me" like a new girlfriend! The baseball star went Instagram official with a different fitness model, Jaclyn Cordeiro.
The only difference is that Cordeiro made it to the hard launch stage on social media and Padgett never did, at least on his account anyways.
His new bae made it in a photo on A-Rod's timeline on December 20 with his two daughters in front of a Christmas tree in New York. The caption reads, "from our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas." He even hashtagged "family."
While they seemed to have kept their relationship under wraps, the signs were there all along. They've been publicly in contact since November 8, though it's been subtle.
Cordeiro wore a New York Yankees bomber jacket at the gym in the photo with the caption, "things are so much sweeter when you wait for the fruit to ripen," to which Rodriguez commented with a "100" emoji.
In almost every picture she has posted since the beginning of November, the MLB athlete has commented on his admiration in emojis.
His symbol of choice is the fire emoji. However, he switched it up on November 16 with a heart in addition to his normal reply. Things must have been getting steamy between the pair, as he published heart eyes on her November 24 'gram.
Most recently, the fitness expert also hard launched A-Rod. She uploaded a video of the couple's workout at Gold's Gym in Venice, CA.
While neither of them have actually confirmed they are officially dating, it's safe to say it seems that way.