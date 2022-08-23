Jennifer Lopez's Exes Were Spotted In Florida While She Married Ben Affleck In Georgia
They didn't celebrate in Savannah with the family.
If there's anything we know about Jennifer Lopez's past, it's her star-studded roster of exes. So, when she got married Saturday in Georgia to Ben Affleck, everyone had their eyes open for a peek at the guest list.
This weekend, while the couple's kids were celebrating with the newlyweds in Savannah, J. Lo's ex-husband, ex-fiancé and ex-boyfriend were in the Sunshine State.
Her most recent relationship with Alex Rodriguez made headlines from the moment they started dating to their scandalous breakup, where he was, according to Page Six, having a facetime relationship with reality star Madison LeCroy.
The athlete was working out at the UFC gym on Saturday in Miami, FL.
A-Rod also posted a "fit check" at his home office in the Magic City on that same day.
Lopez's ex-husband and father of her children, Marc Anthony, is currently engaged to Nadia Fereira. He spends time in Miami and even is seen at the Inter Miami Soccer games with owner and friend, David Beckham.
Over the weekend, Hollywood Life obtained photos of the singer at a Miami marina near his reported private yacht that was docked there. He was not in the Peach State commemorating the nuptials.
Finally, Sean "Diddy" Combs, was in Florida city, as well.
The pair dated just before she and Affleck had their first stab at a relationship in the early 2000s. He was the famous arm candy who strolled down the red carpet with the pop star as she wore her iconic green Versace dress in February 2000.
He published on Instagram that he flew back to Miami over the weekend, where he watched his daughters on the sidelines as they cheered at their high school.
Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also wasn't there. The new bride and groom have been taking the time to enjoy each other's company and haven't yet put anything online about the ceremony and reception.