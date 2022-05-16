NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Nadia Ferreira Celebrated Marc Anthony’s Proposal In Miami, Here’s What We Know About Her

The Miss Universe competitor also celebrated her 23rd birthday at Disney.

Florida Associate Editor
Nadia Ferreira on a yacht in Miami. Right: Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira cuddling up on a plane.

@nadiatferreira | Instagram, @marcanthony | Instagram

Marc Anthony is engaged, again! This time, it's to model, Nadia Ferreira, and they celebrated in South and Central Florida.

Although Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband has been secretive about the new engagement, Ferreira posted on her story with a caption that read: "Engagement partyyyyy!"

She showed off her flashy new rock with Anthony's left hand that has a tattoo on his ring finger from his previous marriage.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony's left hands.Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony's left hands.@nadiatferreira | Instagram

They were spotted celebrating at the new and famous Miami restaurant, Sexy Fish, according to Page Six.

The Latin artist, 51, swept his fiancée away on a private jet to Walt Disney World in Orlando to celebrate her 23rd birthday, where you can see the ring on her left hand in the photo.

The now fiancée is from Paraguay and started her career in the TV industry at 15-years-old. She broke into the fashion industry and has worked as a model in 7 countries for the past three years.

Ferreira began competing in beauty pageants, winning titles like Miss Teen Universe Paraguay in 2015, and Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021.

She was the runner-up to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who represented India and was crowned Miss Universe.

The competitor is also the CEO of her family company, NF, which stands for Nadia Ferreira, and helps women seeking sustainable development, including those who are victims of domestic violence.

Even though Ferreira and her husband-to-be enjoyed each other's company — and, of course, champagne and cake — this weekend, they have not released a date for their wedding.

