Marc Anthony And Nadia Ferreira Had A Low-Key Wedding In Miami & Everything We Know (PHOTOS)
Jennifer Lopez did not attend.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot on January 28, and the wedding was so low-key not many people knew it was happening! No doubt there was a star-studded guest list, but they had quite a secretive event for an A-list couple.
The 53-year-old artist and the 23-year-old pageant queen said "I do" at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, according to the wedding invitation obtained by Hola!
Though Mr. and Mrs. Muniz has yet to publish any photos, their red-carpet-worthy friends were in fashion-forward gowns and suits celebrating the lovely duo.
While you can't see the bride's wedding gown, Hola! reported it was Galia Lahav, the same designer Paris Hilton wore on her wedding day.
Anthony's best friend David Beckham and his family were in attendance at the wedding. His wife and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, posted a photo of him and the newlyweds on her Instagram story.
Latin artist Maluma was also there and seen pictured with the Beckham's youngest daughter.
Maluma and the Beckham's youngest daughter.@victoriabeckham | Instagram
Actress Salma Hayek had an exciting weekend in Miami as she not only celebrated her latest movie Magic Mike's Last Dance with co-star Channing Tatum but also her dear friend's milestone.
She showed up in a light green gown with a deep V neckline and diamond bracelets. Hayek uploaded her outfit to her Instagram just before getting in the car to go to the ceremony.
Anthony's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez didn't attend the wedding. She was busy hanging out with Oprah, Kim Kardashian and Sofía Vergara at a dinner that celebrated Anastasia Soare's makeup brand's 25th anniversary.