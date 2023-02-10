7 Cheap Solo Dates In Miami That Will Make You So Happy You're Single
Valentine's day just got way less lonely and way more affordable!
With pretty beaches and fine dining, living in South Florida can easily feel like you're on the set of a romantic drama...and with Valentine's Day around the corner, it might feel quite dramatic. If you're single, Miami might be the best place for you to be.
According to Finance Buzz, 55.3% of the Magic City's population is single, so you're actually part of the majority.
In fact, with such a high ratio of singles, there's so much to do, you'll be happy you don't have to ask anyone else's opinion about it...and since it's just you, it can be so cheap around town!
We compiled a list of exciting things to do in Florida that will make you (and your wallet) happy you're single.
Sightsee South Beach.
Price: Free
Where: South Beach, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: One of the best ways to see the heart of Miami is to spend the day on South Beach. Not only is it super relaxing to go to the beach, but there is so much to do surrounding the shore, you'll never be bored.
You can check out new restaurants, go shopping, or even dip your toes in the water. With so many singles in Miami, the beach is quite a social place. Who knows...maybe "the one" is just one lounge chair away!
Tour the Pérez Art Museum.
@partywithcaradi
Honestly hate museums but this was so sick #miami #art #perezmuseum #travel #traveltiktok #museum #fyp
Price: $16
Where: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: The Pérez Art Museum is a perfect solo date. Museums are usually quiet buildings, so it's almost better that you go alone that way you're able to take in all of the art exhibits and enjoy what's around you.
Recently, Marc Anthony got married to Nadia Ferreira at the museum, so if they are having a private event, you never know who you can run into on your adventure.
Wine taste at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery.
Price: $30 for a wine tasting
Where: 30205 S.W. 217th Ave., Homestead, FL
Why You Need To Go: What's better than sippin' wine with gorgeous scenery? You'll feel like you got whisked away to Europe without even getting on a plane at this Homestead winery.
You can have a nice Galentine's day with your besties and take iconic photos for your Instagram. No room for significant others here!
The place is also a brewery, so they have beer specials on tap, as well.
Have a pool or beach day at the SLS South Beach.
Price: $50/day pass, $40/beach pass
Where: 1701 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: Of course, you can go to South Beach for free, but you can also treat yourself to an elegant day pass at the SLS in South Beach.
There's nothing else that says "unbothered" on Valentine's Day than a luxurious hotel that your ex could only dream of.
Go paddle boarding in Miami.
Price: $30
Where: 1701 Sunset Harbor Drive, Shop C-102 Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: Paddle boarding is great to do when you're single because the board isn't made to go in tandem. There are so many places to choose from in the area.
You can rent for an hour or two and enjoy the beach from the ocean view.
Win some money at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel.
Price: Free to enter
Where: 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL
Why You Need To Go: The Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel has become a major landmark in the South Florida area. It's located just between Fort Lauderdale and Miami and you can see the light beams shooting up to the sky from anywhere in the city at night time.
The guitar has an amazing light show and sits just in front of a pool.
Since it's the Hard Rock, of course, there's a casino. You can head to the slot machines and win some cash! After all, the slots have only one seat per machine.
Taste test Little Havana on a food tour.
@sayheydc
Things to do in Miami #miamiculinarytours #miami #littlehavana #mr305 #foodie #fyp #foodtours #bachelorette #bacheloretteparty #miami #traveltiktok #travelblog #miamibeach #miamifood #cuban
Price: $69
Where: 1000 5th St. #200, Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: Miami is widely known for its diversity and cultural eats. Join a group of people and book a food tour where you can try all the different Cuban dishes in Little Havana.
This comfort food will definitely fill the void of being alone and you can meet new people as you dine with them.
On the tour, you can also see how Cuban Cigars are rolled.