6 Super Fun Things To Do In Central Florida That Don't Include Drinking
There's more to Central Florida than its bars and nightlife.
When you think of Central Florida you might think of its iconic nightlife. After all, the area includes college towns and theme park dining areas with fun entertainment.
Contrary to popular belief, Orlando and surrounding areas have tons of fun things available that don’t require you to have a drink in hand! From kayaking to going to a museum, you can have fun with your friends without paying a bar tab.
Whether you're adventurous or just want to take a stroll, we compiled a list of fun activities that you can enjoy solo or with a group and have some good, clean fun.
Hold Alligators & Go On An Airboat ride With Black Hammock Adventures
Price: $35+
Address: 2316 Black Hammock Fish Camp Rd., Oviedo, FL
Why You Need To Go: The Black Hammock is a local boat tour operator that allows you to see thousands of aquatic species, plus turtles and alligators, up close while riding along the water.
Located on Lake Jesup, The Black Hammock provides airboat rides around the lake and a lakeside restaurant where you can relax after your tour and grab a bite to eat.
Enjoy A Drive-In Movie Under The Stars At Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre
@galindo_jackson
Date night with the wifey! #pride #fyp #lgbtq #driveintheater #lakelandfl #datenightideas #wlw #foryou
Price: $7
Address: 4100 New Tampa Hwy., Lakeland, FL
Why You Need To Go: Let's take it back to the good ol’ days when drive-in movies were all the rage! You can enjoy a good old-fashioned cinema at the Silver Moon Drive-In. You can also enjoy snacks from their menu, which offers everything from popcorn to hotdogs to candy and treats.
Park in front of one of the two screens and watch a classic as the sound comes through the FM radio in your car. This one-of-a-kind theatre has been around since 1948.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Head To Icon Park
Price: Free to stroll around.
Address: 8375 International Dr., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: Icon Park is super walkable and gives you great options for entertainment that don't involve drinking at all. The park's Observation Wheel gives you stunning views of the city and its world-renowned theme parks.
You also have the Chocolate Kingdom, where you can see in real-time the journey of a bean to a chocolate bar through a guided tour with a “chocolate expert.”
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Stroll Through Bok Tower Gardens
@where2nextorlando
Bok Tower Gardens | Lake Wales, FL. Where to next? #boktowergardens #boktower #lakewales #florida #centralflorida #thingstodoinflorida #orlando #exploreflorida #gardens #parks #orlandothingstodo
Price: $16
Address: 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can have a stunning day out in nature taking in the sights and sounds that the park has to offer. Wander amongst many acres of azaleas, ferns, palms, and camellias. Then, you can grab a bite to eat at the Blue Palmetto Café or relax on the lawn at your leisure.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible (if applicable)
Overcome America's Escape Room
Price: $39.99+
Address: 8723 International Dr., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing like some healthy competition to bring out the fun within you! America’s Escape Room allows you to team up and work through different obstacles in an effort to break out of a themed room.
This makes for a fun activity for a group of friends, date night, or family. America’s Escape Room has tons of escape room options to choose from. You can schedule your visit to ensure that your game room of choice is available.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Kayak Through Glowing Waters Off Cape Canaveral
Price: $49.95+
Address: 1390 Old Dixie Hwy., Titusville, FL
Why You Need To Go: To Go: Seasonally, after dark, the waters of the Indian River and Mosquito Lagoon are known to “glow” thanks to little organisms called dinoflagellates that literally light up. It’s called bioluminescence and seeing them is even more magical than it sounds.
The best time to see them “light up” is June through early October.