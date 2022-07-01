The Water Glows On This Bioluminescent Kayak Tour At An Enchanting Florida Lagoon
It's a spectacular sight to see. ✨
There are few natural phenomena as spectacular as experiencing bioluminescence while kayaking in Florida. This incredible trip will lead you on an enchanting journey through neon blue and green waters.
In Titusville, FL, near Orlando, there are multiple tours, like BK Adventure, that can show you the incredible paddle for yourself as you glide through glittering waves.
Whether it's dinoflagellates in the summer months or jellies in the winter months, you can see the out-of-this-world views all year long.
Bioluminescence is when organisms in the water project light, and they are even see glowing above the waters.
The absolute best time to see it depends on the phases of the moon, and you'll want to book it on a New Moon. Mid-to late summer months are the peak months to see these organisms for the perfect photo opportunities.
In Titusville, you'll launch from Parrish Park and tour the magical route. You can paddle in a tandem kayak, clear kayak or go on a raft. There's time to paddle at different times of the day, if you don't want to just go late at night.
In fact, there's a sunset tour with bioluminescence, so you can see a breathtaking view up high and all around you once it's dark outside.
According to BK Adventure, "Florida has a bioluminescent bay that has more glowing plankton than almost anywhere else," and "it is one of the best places in the world" for these exact types of tours.
The drive from Orlando to the launch site is a little less than an hour away and is the perfect family trip to cross off your summer bucket-list.
BK Adventure
Price: $59+
Address: 485 N. Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32796
Why You Need To Go: It's a unique adventure to kayak on these neon glowing waters late at night and has incredible views that are rare to experience.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 8, 2020.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.