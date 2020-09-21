This Clear Kayaking Tour In Florida Takes Your Through A Maze Of Mangrove Tunnels
The Sunshine State is a hotspot for kayaking. It's a great way to experience the full breadth of Florida's springs and rivers and the marine life that's teeming underneath your boat. One clear kayak tour in Florida will take you through a maze of mangroves near Fort Pierce.
For just $50 per person, you can embark on a clear kayaking tour that will weave you through the clear-blue waters of Fort Pierce Inlet State Park.
The kayaking tour, operated by Get Up And Go Kayaking, will use totally clear kayaks that will allow you to see the full beauty of the inlet's waters.
The tour begins at the Stan Blum Boat Ramp and will take you right into Tucker Cove, which sits within the state park.
After paddling through the waters of the cove, you'll head to Coon Island, where you'll wind your way through a maze of mangrove tunnels near the island.
While you're paddling through the maze of mangroves, you could also encounter some of the inlet's marine life, such as manatees and turtles.
The tour will also give you the opportunity to stretch out a bit. You'll be able to walk around the shallow areas of the inlet, but this rest break depends entirely on the tides.
The entire tour will take up to two and a half hours to complete the journey around the inlet, and reservations are required.
If you want a more intimate clear kayaking moment, the tour company also offers sunset and glow-in-the-dark tours that feature bioluminescent jellies on the latter tour.
So grab your paddle and set off on this clear kayaking journey through enchanting mangrove tunnels and some of Florida's classic natural beauty.
Clear Kayak Tour Through Fort Pierce
Price: $50
Address: 613 N, Beach Causeway, Fort Pierce, FL
Why You Need To Go: Go on a clear kayaking tour through a maze of mangrove trees.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.