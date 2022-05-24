Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

lakes in florida

You Can Kayak This Mystical Lake With Sunken Trees In The Middle Of This Florida Waterway

The wildlife you can see here is incredible.

Florida Associate Editor
A woman kayaking through sunken trees. Right: Blue Cypress Lake landscape.

A woman kayaking through sunken trees. Right: Blue Cypress Lake landscape.

@visitindianriver | Instagram, Tripadvisor

Besides beaches — believe it or not — there are many lakes in Florida, and on the Treasure Coast between West Palm Beach and Orlando is Blue Cypress Lake, and the views are stunning.

At this lake, you can see massive sunken cypress trees that sprout In the middle of the water giving guests the perfect scenic route to explore.

From kayaking to airboat rides and even just fishing, you can float through the Spanish moss that drapes along the branches making it what many call a hidden gem in Florida.

Adventure Kayaking Tours is a great start to exploring the waterway and seeing Ospreys or alligators right before your eyes. In fact, it's a photographer's dream to capture the animals in action.

You can take off at Middleton's Fish Camp and from there enjoy a nice float alongside the gorgeous scenery. You also have an option through at the Camp to take a pontoon tour if you don't want to paddle.

The trail will make you feel like you're not even in Florida, and it's an awesome way to connect with nature — by actually being in the environment.

Blue Cypress Lake also has breathtaking sunsets and is what many visitors call the best-kept secret of St. John's River.

According to Middleton Fish Camp's website, the water found here is the cleanest of any lakes in the Sunshine State.

If you're traveling to this area, you can rent cabins in Vero Beach and stay close by to the Blue Cypress Conservation Area.

Adventure Kayaking Tours

Price: $60/person

Address: 7400 Blue Cypress Rd., Vero Beach, FL 32966

Why You Need To Go: Traveling through the Spanish moss that hangs on the sunken cypress trees makes this kayaking tour unlike any other because you'll truly feel like you're in a mystical forest. There are gorgeous sunsets, and it's a hidden gem to explore.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

