You Will Feel Like You're In The Amazon While Kayaking Down This 8.5 Mile River In Florida (PHOTOS)
If you are looking for a different ecosystem with great photo opportunities, this river in Florida offers the perfect adventure spot and Instagram worthy shots. King's Landing is a river run adventure experience with the best outdoor landscape and pristine waters for your bucket list.
You can rent a kayak with a friend for only $60 for an unlimited time but it's recommended to be in the water no later than 11 a.m. The trip is 8.5 miles long with several spots to stop and the journey takes an average of 4.5 hours to complete. You can also go solo and rent a kayak for $40 until 5 p.m. You can launch your boat here as well, or guests can simply choose a canoe experience or a swim pass.
While paddling, you will encounter some wildlife such as deer, bears, otters, and some people have even spotted a monkey. This is one of the most tranquil environments to paddleboard and kayak due to its jungle-like vibe.
You will be kayaking the Wekiva River and Rock Springs Run, which are some of the few remaining near-pristine waterway systems in Central Florida. Waters from the Wekiva River come from both the Floridian aquifer in the form of clear, natural springs and from the drainage of approximately 130 watersheds.
If you are planning to visit this place, make sure you have cash since that is their only payment method. King's Landing also offers kayak tours with 3 hours of exploring the sights of Central Florida. Each tour is held on Mondays and Tuesdays and costs $50 per person.
King's Landing is a river adventure like no other where you will see trees almost covering the river and unexpected wildlife making an appearance. King's Landing is located at 5722 Baptist Camp Road Apopka, Florida.
Disclaimer: We strongly advise that before you go swimming or visit a potentially hazardous location, you check for the most recent updates on potential hazards, security, water quality, and closures. If you do plan to visit a location, respect the environment.
