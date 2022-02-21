You Can Camp For Only $30 A Night At This Amazon-Like Jungle Oasis In Florida
With so many amazing bucket list-worthy places in Florida, it's hard to pick which spots you want to hit first! We've got another one to add now with one of the most amazing camping experiences in an incredible Amazon rainforest-like getaway.
King's Landing is a popular ''nature theme park'' located on the Wekiva River and Rocks Springs Run in Central Florida. The most popular attraction is the kayak experience (details here!), but there are other ways to enjoy the water, like on a canoe or paddleboard.
After a day of paddling through lush, vibrant forests, you can camp for just $30/night at the Eagle Boy Scout Retreat Campground. The open primitive lot fits one tent and comes with a picnic table and fire pit.
If you're looking for a more adventurous kind of stay, you can book a ''river camping'' experience starting at $69/night. In this case, there are 3 campsites to choose from and they are only accessible by water. The reservation must be made through Wekiwa Springs State Park.
About the King's Landing kayak experience
While kayaking on the Amazon River sounds awesome, this Florida-based adventure is way more affordable.
There are several different routes to take, including ''Emerald Cut'', which is around a 2-mile paddle upstream, and the famous 8.5-mile trip down the Rock Springs Run, which has a return shuttle back to King's Landing.
There's no telling what you could end up seeing wildlife on your adventure, so keep an eye out for deer, otters, bears, and plenty of turtles!
Camping at King's Landing
Price: $49-$99 for the kayak rentals + $30/night for camping
When: Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 5722 Baptist Camp Rd., Apopka, FL
Why You Need To Go: This jungle-like oasis will make you forget you are in Florida!
Editor's note: Make sure to contact local authorities before going for a swim in Florida waters to ensure it's safe.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 30, 2019.
