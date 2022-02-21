Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lazy rivers

You Can Camp For Only $30 A Night At This Amazon-Like Jungle Oasis In Florida

Wake up to sounds of nature!
You Can Camp For Only $30 A Night At This Amazon-Like Jungle Oasis In Florida
@islesurfandsup | Instagram, @kingslandingfl | Instagram

With so many amazing bucket list-worthy places in Florida, it's hard to pick which spots you want to hit first! We've got another one to add now with one of the most amazing camping experiences in an incredible Amazon rainforest-like getaway.

King's Landing is a popular ''nature theme park'' located on the Wekiva River and Rocks Springs Run in Central Florida. The most popular attraction is the kayak experience (details here!), but there are other ways to enjoy the water, like on a canoe or paddleboard.

After a day of paddling through lush, vibrant forests, you can camp for just $30/night at the Eagle Boy Scout Retreat Campground. The open primitive lot fits one tent and comes with a picnic table and fire pit.

If you're looking for a more adventurous kind of stay, you can book a ''river camping'' experience starting at $69/night. In this case, there are 3 campsites to choose from and they are only accessible by water. The reservation must be made through Wekiwa Springs State Park.

About the King's Landing kayak experience

While kayaking on the Amazon River sounds awesome, this Florida-based adventure is way more affordable.

There are several different routes to take, including ''Emerald Cut'', which is around a 2-mile paddle upstream, and the famous 8.5-mile trip down the Rock Springs Run, which has a return shuttle back to King's Landing.

There's no telling what you could end up seeing wildlife on your adventure, so keep an eye out for deer, otters, bears, and plenty of turtles!

Camping at King's Landing

Price: $49-$99 for the kayak rentals + $30/night for camping

When: Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 5722 Baptist Camp Rd., Apopka, FL

Why You Need To Go: This jungle-like oasis will make you forget you are in Florida!

Website

Editor's note: Make sure to contact local authorities before going for a swim in Florida waters to ensure it's safe.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 30, 2019.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

lazy rivers

You Will Feel Like You're In The Amazon While Kayaking Down This Lazy River In Florida

The jungle awaits.

King's Landing is a river-run adventure experience with the best outdoor landscape and pristine waters for your bucket list.

@John Moran | Instagram, @astevens613 | Instagram

If you are looking for a different ecosystem with great photo opportunities, this lazy river in Florida offers the perfect adventure spot and Instagram-worthy shots. King's Landing is a river-run adventure experience with the best outdoor landscape and pristine waters for your bucket list.

There are plenty of things to do at this emerald water attraction on the Wekiva River and Rocks Springs Run, located in Central Florida.

Keep ReadingShow less
lazy rivers

This Incredible Black River Is A 2-Hour Road Trip Away From New Orleans

This place is stunning

The incredible Black Creek Wilderness is a 5,052-acre natural area in The Magnolia State.

@thunderoaks | Instagram, @blackcreekcanoe | Instagram

Louisiana is home to some of the most beautiful sights in the country, with incredible historic landmarks and stretches of beaches to mystical swamps and national forests. However, sometimes taking a road trip out of your state is exactly what you need to have a refreshing weekend adventure. Heading over to Mississippi is never a bad idea, and the perfect place to visit is this black water river a short road trip from New Orleans.

The incredible Black Creek Wilderness is a 5,052-acre natural area in The Magnolia State. The wilderness area is a stunning spot to explore any time of the year but it's even better when it's warm enough to navigate its waters.

Keep ReadingShow less

You Can Explore An Underground Rainbow World In Florida For Just $5

A super cool light show!
@superstarsoul | Instagram, @wafftho | Instagram

There is a world beneath the tropical landscape of the Sunshine State that is begging to be explored. Florida Caverns State Park near Tallahassee makes for an exciting underground adventure, and it even hides a secret rainbow world.

For just $5, you can check out a rainbow light show at this unique state park that brings an array of colors to the caverns.

Keep ReadingShow less
things to do in florida

You Can Tour Down This Amazon River Oasis Near Orlando In A Clear Kayak

You can see all the way to the bottom of the river! 🛶
@getupandgokayaking | Instagram@getupandgokayaking | Instagram

If you're looking for a tour that will take you through a diverse ecosystem with crystal clear waters, this river in Central Florida is a must-add to your bucket list. This Florida clear kayak tour down Rock Springs takes you through a lush Amazon-like river. The clear-bottom kayak gives you amazing views of the river and makes the experience even more magical.

For just $59 a person, Get Up and Go Kayaking near Orlando offers you your own glass-bottom kayak and guides you through the gorgeous Rock Springs run.

Keep ReadingShow less