things to do in south florida

7 Super Fun Things To Do In South Florida That Doesn't Include Drinking

There's more to Florida than beach, bars, and restaurants.

Florida Associate Editor
Paddle boating at Pintos Farm. Right: A sunflower field at Berry Farms.

@pintosfarm | Instagram, @theberryfarms | Instagram

There are so many things to do in South Florida, and a lot of them include the bar scene, the beach, or another dining experience.

However, it doesn't have to be all about the stereotypical activities, such as a boozy beach day.

SoFlo offers a variety of things to do that don't always include drinking, and they aren't just basic things, either.

We found unique places to go and thrilling activities for you and your friends to do any day of the week.

Project ROCK

Price: $21

Address: 3580 N. Andrews Ave. Oakland Park, FL 33309

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can get your fitness on and scale 60-foot rock walls. Indoor rock climbing is such a unique activity to do with your friends. It gets your heart rate pumping and adrenaline going. Some of the rock walls have realistic features to real-life places, such as Yosemite.

Website

Artisan Playhouse

Price: Art Classes are $15, Pottery starts at $40, Rug Tufting starts at $67

Address: 2456 W. 8th Ct., Hialeah, FL 33010

Why You Need To Go: Art classes, pottery wheels, and rug tufting, oh my! This place is a creative's dream, and, although it is a little pricey, you get to learn how to make a rug your own rug with a design of your choice. You also can get taught how to use a pottery wheel and create some really neat pieces, or learn a simple art class. This place also has recreational activities like karaoke and ping pong.

Website

Pintos Farm

Price: $18.99 per person for regular weekend admission

Address: 14890 S.W. 216 St., Miami, Florida 33170

Why You Need To Go: Pinto's Farm has no shortage of fun. There are rides and entertainment, snacks and yummy milkshake beverages, animals and goat yoga, as well as an option to rent out a venue space. You can go on their racetrack or even take a paddleboat out in their gorgeous blue water. The farm is definitely a way to spend your day, rather than just a few hours.

Website

Berry Farms

Price: $11-$17

Address: 13720 S.W. 216th St., Miami, FL, 33170

Why You Need To Go: There's a gorgeous sunflower field, as well as a strawberry field at Berry Farms. It's perfect for a photo-op or even to head to their Farmer's Market and pick up some fresh produce. The farm also has festivals that include pony rides and mechanical bulls. They pride themselves on "bringing a piece of country to Miami."

Website

Smorgasburg Food Market

Price: Varies by vendor

Address: 2600 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Why You Need To Go: Smorgasburg is the largest food market in America that happens weekly and is located outside, and there's one in Miami. You can try a variety of foods like ice cream, BBQ, burgers, and even dumplings from 60+ food vendors.

Website

Hollywood Hot Glass

Price: Starting at $40

When: Wednesday--Sunday 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

Address: One Young Circle, Hollywood, FL 33020

Why You Need To Go: Take a glass blowing class and create a fun piece you can bring home. It's such a unique activity to create good memories with your favorite person.

Website

Get Up And Go Kayaking

Price: $65

Address: 2600 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Why You Need To Go: Clear bottom kayak tours have made their way to Miami. Explore a different way to see South Florida including paddling through mangrove trees and potentially seeing manatees!

Website

