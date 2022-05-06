7 Super Fun Things To Do In South Florida That Doesn't Include Drinking
There's more to Florida than beach, bars, and restaurants.
There are so many things to do in South Florida, and a lot of them include the bar scene, the beach, or another dining experience.
However, it doesn't have to be all about the stereotypical activities, such as a boozy beach day.
SoFlo offers a variety of things to do that don't always include drinking, and they aren't just basic things, either.
We found unique places to go and thrilling activities for you and your friends to do any day of the week.
Project ROCK
Price: $21
Address: 3580 N. Andrews Ave. Oakland Park, FL 33309
Why You Need To Go: Here, you can get your fitness on and scale 60-foot rock walls. Indoor rock climbing is such a unique activity to do with your friends. It gets your heart rate pumping and adrenaline going. Some of the rock walls have realistic features to real-life places, such as Yosemite.
Artisan Playhouse
Price: Art Classes are $15, Pottery starts at $40, Rug Tufting starts at $67
Address: 2456 W. 8th Ct., Hialeah, FL 33010
Why You Need To Go: Art classes, pottery wheels, and rug tufting, oh my! This place is a creative's dream, and, although it is a little pricey, you get to learn how to make a rug your own rug with a design of your choice. You also can get taught how to use a pottery wheel and create some really neat pieces, or learn a simple art class. This place also has recreational activities like karaoke and ping pong.
Pintos Farm
Price: $18.99 per person for regular weekend admission
Address: 14890 S.W. 216 St., Miami, Florida 33170
Why You Need To Go: Pinto's Farm has no shortage of fun. There are rides and entertainment, snacks and yummy milkshake beverages, animals and goat yoga, as well as an option to rent out a venue space. You can go on their racetrack or even take a paddleboat out in their gorgeous blue water. The farm is definitely a way to spend your day, rather than just a few hours.
Berry Farms
Price: $11-$17
Address: 13720 S.W. 216th St., Miami, FL, 33170
Why You Need To Go: There's a gorgeous sunflower field, as well as a strawberry field at Berry Farms. It's perfect for a photo-op or even to head to their Farmer's Market and pick up some fresh produce. The farm also has festivals that include pony rides and mechanical bulls. They pride themselves on "bringing a piece of country to Miami."
Smorgasburg Food Market
Price: Varies by vendor
Address: 2600 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Why You Need To Go: Smorgasburg is the largest food market in America that happens weekly and is located outside, and there's one in Miami. You can try a variety of foods like ice cream, BBQ, burgers, and even dumplings from 60+ food vendors.
Hollywood Hot Glass
Price: Starting at $40
When: Wednesday--Sunday 1 p.m.-9 p.m.
Address: One Young Circle, Hollywood, FL 33020
Why You Need To Go: Take a glass blowing class and create a fun piece you can bring home. It's such a unique activity to create good memories with your favorite person.
Get Up And Go Kayaking
Price: $65
Address: 2600 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Why You Need To Go: Clear bottom kayak tours have made their way to Miami. Explore a different way to see South Florida including paddling through mangrove trees and potentially seeing manatees!