NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in florida

This Florida Activity Was Ranked One Of 'The Top Bucket List Experiences' In The World

It's at an incredible clear water spring. 😍

Florida Associate Editor
A woman swimming with a manatee. Right: Crystal River just north of Tampa.

A woman swimming with a manatee. Right: Crystal River just north of Tampa.

@explorida_adventures | Instagram, @swimwiththemanatees | Instagram

The "Top Bucket List Experiences" in the world were just ranked by TripAdvisor, and on that list is an excursion located in Florida! There are so many things to do in the Sunshine State, but swimming with manatees is one of the most unique.

At Crystal River, just north of Tampa, you can see gorgeous clear water springs and spend the day kayaking or taking a dip with these gentle giants.

The travel company recommended on the website is Explorida, but you can also do the activity through Hunter Springs & Kayak Tours.

This Wildlife Refuge is one of the only places in Florida where you can see the animals year-round. You get taken out by boat with provided snorkel gear and a wetsuit and jump right in.

Explorida also provides you with a photographer to create awesome memories.

"This was absolutely amazing. It was on my husband’s bucket list. Highly recommend it. Our tour guide and captain were great," Ashleigh G commented on Tripadvisor.

So many people not only rave about the experience but also the tour guides making their adventure that much more exciting.

It's a three-hour tour and you're even provided a noodle to help lean on in the water.

Some companies also allow you to paddleboard and see a kayak tour of Three Sisters Springs where you can have fun in the sun with stunning views.

You can also go scalloping, though, swimming with the manatees is one of the most highly anticipated things to do in the world and was ranked No. 10 on the list.

It's something you can cross off your bucket list any time of the year.

Swimming With The Manatees - Explorida

Price: $64+

Address: 545 N. Citrus Ave. Crystal River, FL

Why You Need To Go: You can see manatees up close, get amazing photos for the memories, and enjoy one of Florida's natural clear water springs.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...