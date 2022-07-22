This Florida Activity Was Ranked One Of 'The Top Bucket List Experiences' In The World
It's at an incredible clear water spring. 😍
The "Top Bucket List Experiences" in the world were just ranked by TripAdvisor, and on that list is an excursion located in Florida! There are so many things to do in the Sunshine State, but swimming with manatees is one of the most unique.
At Crystal River, just north of Tampa, you can see gorgeous clear water springs and spend the day kayaking or taking a dip with these gentle giants.
The travel company recommended on the website is Explorida, but you can also do the activity through Hunter Springs & Kayak Tours.
This Wildlife Refuge is one of the only places in Florida where you can see the animals year-round. You get taken out by boat with provided snorkel gear and a wetsuit and jump right in.
Explorida also provides you with a photographer to create awesome memories.
"This was absolutely amazing. It was on my husband’s bucket list. Highly recommend it. Our tour guide and captain were great," Ashleigh G commented on Tripadvisor.
So many people not only rave about the experience but also the tour guides making their adventure that much more exciting.
It's a three-hour tour and you're even provided a noodle to help lean on in the water.
Some companies also allow you to paddleboard and see a kayak tour of Three Sisters Springs where you can have fun in the sun with stunning views.
You can also go scalloping, though, swimming with the manatees is one of the most highly anticipated things to do in the world and was ranked No. 10 on the list.
It's something you can cross off your bucket list any time of the year.
Swimming With The Manatees - Explorida
Price: $64+
Address: 545 N. Citrus Ave. Crystal River, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can see manatees up close, get amazing photos for the memories, and enjoy one of Florida's natural clear water springs.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.