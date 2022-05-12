This Incredible Sunflower Field In Miami Is Hidden & You Can Pick Giant Flowers To Take Home
Sunflower season ends soon! 🌻
There's a hidden sunflower field in Miami that has incredible blooms until the end of the month, and you can take them home with you!
It's called The Berry Farm, and the golden rows stretch for miles. You can roam around the field and pick your favorite batch for gorgeous floral decor.
The stems shoot up high and almost are as tall as the people who walk through them, which creates the most magical backdrop. In fact, many people have photoshoots in the maze.
This bright and fun scenery can make for an exciting family-friendly day where you can enjoy hayrides, pony rides, and a farmer's market with fresh produce.
Not only are there flowers to pick, but also fresh strawberries. With this delicacy, comes different cuisines and even a mouthwatering Ice Cream Parlor, which hits the spot on a hot Florida afternoon.
The farm prides itself on "bringing the country to Miami," and having a sunflower field so deep in the Magic City is a hidden gem for the Sunshine State.
If you keep up with their calendar, you might also find cool festivals with tons of activities like a 15,000 square-foot turf that lays in front of a stage, where you can enjoy live music.
It is recommended to head there before May 29, so you can see the flowers in their fullest bloom. The venue also allows private parties, and you can shop for goodies, like clothing, while you're there.
The location allows pets, so not even your furry friends will get left behind!
The Berry Farm
Price: $11-$17
Address: 13720 S.W. 216th St., Miami, FL, 33170
Why You Need To Go: The Berry Farms is a whimsical place with miles of sunflowers and strawberries, fresh food, and even fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 14, 2019.