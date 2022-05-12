NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
sunflower field miami

This Incredible Sunflower Field In Miami Is Hidden & You Can Pick Giant Flowers To Take Home

Sunflower season ends soon! 🌻

A woman holding a sunflower at The Berry Farm. Right: The sunflower field at The Berry Farm.

A woman holding a sunflower at The Berry Farm. Right: The sunflower field at The Berry Farm.

@_dr_drey | Instagram, @theberryfarms | Instagram

There's a hidden sunflower field in Miami that has incredible blooms until the end of the month, and you can take them home with you!

It's called The Berry Farm, and the golden rows stretch for miles. You can roam around the field and pick your favorite batch for gorgeous floral decor.

The stems shoot up high and almost are as tall as the people who walk through them, which creates the most magical backdrop. In fact, many people have photoshoots in the maze.

This bright and fun scenery can make for an exciting family-friendly day where you can enjoy hayrides, pony rides, and a farmer's market with fresh produce.

Not only are there flowers to pick, but also fresh strawberries. With this delicacy, comes different cuisines and even a mouthwatering Ice Cream Parlor, which hits the spot on a hot Florida afternoon.

The farm prides itself on "bringing the country to Miami," and having a sunflower field so deep in the Magic City is a hidden gem for the Sunshine State.

If you keep up with their calendar, you might also find cool festivals with tons of activities like a 15,000 square-foot turf that lays in front of a stage, where you can enjoy live music.

It is recommended to head there before May 29, so you can see the flowers in their fullest bloom. The venue also allows private parties, and you can shop for goodies, like clothing, while you're there.

The location allows pets, so not even your furry friends will get left behind!

The Berry Farm

Price: $11-$17

Address: 13720 S.W. 216th St., Miami, FL, 33170

Why You Need To Go: The Berry Farms is a whimsical place with miles of sunflowers and strawberries, fresh food, and even fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 14, 2019.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...