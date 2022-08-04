8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida with no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
Instead of heading to the theme parks, there are unique excursions you can try with your family and friends that make everlasting memories, and you probably didn't even know it was offered.
From luxurious private dinners to some fun in the sun, your itinerary can include the interests of the whole group chat. We compiled a list of the top Airbnb experiences listed, and you'll be itching to open a new tab to book one right away.
Dolphin Tours With A Local Expert
A dolphin in the water. Right: The dolphin boat at night.
Price: $60/person
Address: 300 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa, FL 32922
Why You Need To Go: This tour will take you on an adventure out to sea and you can get up close to dolphins who swim around your boat. It's an exciting excursion you can do during the day or in the evening.
Paint Sneakers In The Town That Walt built
People getting ready to paint sneakers. Right: Painted sneakers.
Price: $56/person
Address: Celebration, FL
Why You Need To Go: An artist from New York relocated her studio to Florida and is now teaching people how to express themselves through sneaker art! It's not the typical "paint-n-sip" and it's a cool memory to bring home that you can actually use.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Neon Night Glow Paddle Board or Kayak in Urban Paradise
Lit up clear kayaks. Right: A couple on lit up paddle boards in the middle of the water.
Price: $75/person
Address: Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the evening on a clear bottom kayak with neon lights or even a paddle board with sparkling LED illuminations. The lights allow you to see under the water as you "glow" through the different lakes.
Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it also makes for the perfect date night.
Bunny Yoga And Crystal Meditation In Paradise
A person doing yoga with a bunny. right: Two people doing yoga with two bunnies.
Price: $43/person
Address: Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: Goat yoga and kitten yoga could be so overrated! Now, you can have a chance to do yoga with cute bunny rabbits.
Besides the cute animals to make your experience that much more enjoyable, you will be able to take home a crystal and guide to meditation after you sip on some herbal tea.
Taste Orlando Without Leaving Home
A chef holding a paella. Right: A guest poking at the paella with a fork and standing next to the chef.
Price: $117/person
Address: Your Orlando home!
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to "go" anywhere. This private cook, Chef Jose, comes right to your home. He arrives 90 minutes ahead of schedule to, as he says, work his magic.
The best part — he brings all the ingredients necessary. You can sit back and relax with your friends, cook with the chef, if you'd like, as well as taste an awesome meal.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Be a Beekeeper for a Day
Two people in beekeeper suits holding up bees. Right: Two honey jars.
Price: $70/person
Address: Lutz, FL
Why You Need To Go: You and your friends can suit up in a bee suit and see, feel, hear and touch the European honey bee. At the end of your hands-on experience, you will receive a 5 oz. jar of raw honey with an adorable dipper, as well.
The host is flexible on the location.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible (if applicable)
Paddle Board Yoga and Meditation in Orlando Paradise
A woman on a paddle board doing yoga. Right: A couple in meditation on paddle boards.
Price: $57/person
Address: Lake Ivanhoe, Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing more relaxing than yoga and being out on the water, and this peaceful attraction allows you to do both! You can test your balancing skills as you do different poses on a paddle board or you can simply lay there and meditate.
This is such an intimate idea for couples to enjoy.
Wine Tasting - Learn To Taste Wine Like A Sommelier
A group doing a wine tasting. Right: The wine bottles at the wine room.
Price: $65/person
Address: Winter Park, FL
Why You Need To Go: GQ's "The Best Dressed Sommelier" will take you through different types of wines and teach you how to taste the drink like a professional.
From sight, smell, texture and taste you just might be able to taste the difference of each by the end of this tasty experience.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible (if applicable)
