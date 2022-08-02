NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

7 Super Fun Airbnb Experiences Near Atlanta That Cost Less Than $28

You can see the best the city has to offer without breaking the bank. 💸

Georgia Staff Writer
​A woman feeding a baby goat a bottle. Right: A splash pad in Downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta is known for its rich cultural history, buzzing film and television industry, dynamic landmarks and bustling restaurant and bar scene. The Big Peach has iconic Airbnb experiences that allow you to explore all of the city's qualities.

They are affordable, too, and are the perfect way to pass time without breaking the bank. There's a variety of unique attractions listed that will show you the town for less than $28.

Whether you prefer to pass the time in the great outdoors or are looking to explore art and history, there's something for everyone to their liking. We compiled a list of customer favorites so you can cross off exciting bucket list activities.

Atlanta Axe Throwing Experience

\u200bA woman throwing an axe at a target.

Price: $27/person

Where: 1257 Marietta Blvd. N.W., Atlanta, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: This high-energy pastime is great for groups, or to go solo. This fun activity will get your adrenaline up and your blood pumping. A coach trains you to throw axes at a target as well as introduces you to some fun games that will create everlasting memories with your friends.

Art, Music and History on Druid Hill 

\u200bA metal statue at Druid Hill.

Price: $25/person

Where: 3162 N Druid Hills Rd., Decatur, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: An artist takes you on a tour of The Mechanical Riverfront Kingdom on Druid Hill, where you can see art and attend a small, intimate musical performance. You can learn about the history of the area while exploring creative sculptures, and outlandish art displays.

Walk Through African American History

\u200bA man pointing into a historic building. Right: A man on a walking tour.

Price: $25/person

Where: Lyon Farm, Stonecrest, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: A lifelong local takes you on a tour of the oldest standing building in DeKalb County and tells you the story of his enslaved ancestors. You can see historic sites and learn important African American history and hear important stories of the South.

Yoga, Wellness, Wine & Aromatherapy

\u200bA woman by the river in yoga poses. Right: A woman looking at the camera sitting down.

Price: $12/person

Where: Chattahoochee River, Atlanta, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: You can do a positive affirmation and healing session by the majestic Chattahoochee River and enjoy yoga, aromatherapy and a glass of wine. It is the ultimate wellness activity if you're looking to feel grounded and present in your body.

Farm Animal Rescue Tour At Little Fox Hollow

\u200bA woman feeding a baby goat a bottle.

Price: $25/person

Where: 791 Polk Lane, Dallas, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: You can feed rescue animals and learn all about Hobby Farming. The farm has friendly goats, horses, donkey, Highland Cattle, chickens, bees, and raised garden beds. You'll get a guided tour of the 6-acre farm and see adorable rescue animals along the way.

Atlanta Self-Guided Audio Walking Tour

\u200bA splash pad in \u200bDowntown Atlanta, Right: The World of Coca-Cola building.

Price: $10/person

Where: Downtown Atlanta

Book

Why You Need To Go: You can tour Downtown at your own pace on this self-guided audio tour and see some of the city's most popular landmarks like the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, Dr. Martin Luther King's birthplace and Centennial Olympic Park. Since it's self-guided, you can go at any time and work around your own schedule.

Tour and Experience the Giving Garden

Vegetables and eggs in a heart shape. Right: A rescue donkey.

Price: $20/person

Where: 79 Cooper Lake Rd. S.E., Mableton, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: You can tour a non-profit farm and garden that is dedicated to giving back to the community with food and assistance. You can also see their donkey and mini goats as well as learn all about their non-profit's mission.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

