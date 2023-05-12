summer vacation ideas

TripAdvisor Says This City Is The Top US Destination This Summer & It's Not Miami

Goodbye beaches?

Florida Associate Editor
Orlando, FL. Right: Key West, FL.

Lunamarina | Dreamstime, Jiawangkun | Dreamstime

Summer vacation is just around the corner, and the top destination will make you say, "Goodbye beaches." TripAdvisor ranked the top places to visit in the world and domestically, and one Florida city topped the charts for both lists, but it's not Miami.

Orlando, FL took the No. 1 spot for domestic travel and No. 9 globally.

The only other U.S. city making the overall global list was New York City at No. 6. It ranked the same on the domestic list, as well. Neither city is popularly known for its turquoise-blue shorelines.

The study was conducted by a survey taken by 2,400 people in March across six different countries, and behavioral data was sourced from first-party traffic on the travel review site between January to April.

Florida and Hawaii dominated the top 10 for American travel. The list is as follows:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Myrtle Beach, SC
  3. Las Vegas, NV
  4. Honolulu, HI
  5. New York City, NY
  6. Key West, FL
  7. Ocean City, MD
  8. Lahaina, HI
  9. Chicago, IL
  10. Nashville, TN
In Orlando, you can go the typical route and see all the theme parks, from Universal to Islands of Adventure and even Disney World. However, there is so much more to the city, and, according to TripAdvisor's site, you can do non-traditional excursions, like swimming with the manatees, clear-bottom kayaking and eat and drink tours.

However, the list doesn't completely shy away from beaches. Also in the Sunshine State, Key West proves to be a pretty laidback town, known for its hole-in-the-wall bars and for being a clear water paradise.

The live music and divey establishments have become nationally-known spots to go to and it's what gives the city its charm.

TripAdvisor says the top things to do here are centered around the ocean blues, from snorkeling to cruise tours. However, there are also cultural walking tours to see more of the island.

If you're planning on going overseas, most travelers are taking a look at Paris, London, Rome, Cancun and Barcelona.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Jenna Kelley
Florida Associate Editor
Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
