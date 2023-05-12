TripAdvisor Says This City Is The Top US Destination This Summer & It's Not Miami
Goodbye beaches?
Summer vacation is just around the corner, and the top destination will make you say, "Goodbye beaches." TripAdvisor ranked the top places to visit in the world and domestically, and one Florida city topped the charts for both lists, but it's not Miami.
Orlando, FL took the No. 1 spot for domestic travel and No. 9 globally.
The only other U.S. city making the overall global list was New York City at No. 6. It ranked the same on the domestic list, as well. Neither city is popularly known for its turquoise-blue shorelines.
The study was conducted by a survey taken by 2,400 people in March across six different countries, and behavioral data was sourced from first-party traffic on the travel review site between January to April.
Florida and Hawaii dominated the top 10 for American travel. The list is as follows:
- Orlando, FL
- Myrtle Beach, SC
- Las Vegas, NV
- Honolulu, HI
- New York City, NY
- Key West, FL
- Ocean City, MD
- Lahaina, HI
- Chicago, IL
- Nashville, TN
However, the list doesn't completely shy away from beaches. Also in the Sunshine State, Key West proves to be a pretty laidback town, known for its hole-in-the-wall bars and for being a clear water paradise.
The live music and divey establishments have become nationally-known spots to go to and it's what gives the city its charm.
TripAdvisor says the top things to do here are centered around the ocean blues, from snorkeling to cruise tours. However, there are also cultural walking tours to see more of the island.
If you're planning on going overseas, most travelers are taking a look at Paris, London, Rome, Cancun and Barcelona.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.