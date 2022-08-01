I Was In VIP At The Inter Miami Soccer Game This Weekend & Spotted Iconic Celebrities
It was everything BUT the game for me. ️⚽
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Let me rip the band-aid off and come right out with it: I'm no soccer fan, but when I snagged V.I.P. tickets to the Inter Miami soccer game, who was I to say no?
The experience was as luxurious as "Very Important People" are expectedly treated. From the lounge to the food to the extremely close seats, it was more about the ambiance than it even was about the sporting event!
DRV Pink Stadium is such a hidden gem in South Florida. When I arrived to the entrance, I got a wristband that gave me access to the lounge.
I walked up the stairs and entered a covered area full of food stands. The best part — the choices were unlimited. Sushi, hot dogs and even steak, they had it all and it was so delicious. There was select beer and wines available, as well.
The food and drink lounge in V.I.P.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The exclusive room was behind our section so we walked right to our seats. The team was playing against Cincinnati and it truly was a riveting game. However, my eyes darted elsewhere.
Just below me was the owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham! It was so cool to see him cheering on his team and meeting the fans during halftime.
Next to him was hit Latin singer, Marc Anthony. I didn't see his fiancé Nadia Ferreira. He had on sunglasses, though everyone recognized him. You can see them spotted in the video posted to Narcity USA's Instagram page.
The Florida duo was waving and taking photos with fans.
Also with them was GROOT Hospitality's very own, David Grutman, who is the head of hospitality for some of the most popular venues in Miami.
Currently, Inter Miami plays in Fort Lauderdale, but they will soon have a stadium a bit more south in the Magic City. If you ever get the opportunity to see the soccer games, V.I.P. is the way to go.