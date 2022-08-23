Michigan’s Giant Slide Is Viral For Being Too Fast & The Comments Will Hurt Your Back (VIDEO)
"My tailbone just flinched."
This past weekend, a park in Michigan opened a giant metal 6-lane slide for people of all ages to glide down.
The attraction opened on August 16 in Bell Isle Park in Detroit, MI. Many citizens flocked to the park to give it a try but noticed an issue while riding it.
Videos of people seemingly zipping down the giant ride at fast speed became a viral sensation on TikTok with users commenting and even joking about how painful the ride actually looked.
In many of the clips, you see people as young as children shooting down the slide inside a sack. When hitting each hump in the path, they uncontrollably lunch up in the air and land with a hard thud multiple times in a row.
In a viral TikTok of the slide taken by user @donlife, the comments are flooded with people joking about nearly every aspect of the attraction, saying things like "My tailbone just flinched 😂" or "hey need to interview the survivors. 🤕" .
Some commentators questioned how it was still in operation, and poked fun at the lack of safety.
"In the end, you are handed a business card from the local chiropractic," a user joked hypothetically.
According to the park's Facebook page, they decided to close down the ride to make it slower after a couple of days of operation.
"We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today," the post said on August 19.
Following the announcement, the officials also released a video of a park ranger demonstrating how to properly ride it, with the main tip being to lean forward the whole descent.
The infamous slide is now reopened and the park says the changes "seem to be working."
If you dare wish to endure, the slide is open each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. until it closes again on Labor day weekend. It cost just $1 to try.