Simone Biles Earns A Massive Net Worth & The Texas Olympic Star Just Won A Presidential Award
The gymnast makes more than her NFL Player fiancé! 💵
Simone Biles is a world-famous Olympic gold medalist who comes from the Houston area and has a number of brand deals that give her a hefty net worth.
The award-winning gymnast is most known for achieving seven Olympic medals by the age of 24 and is now the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom that was given to her by President Joe Biden last week.
At 25 years old, Biles has endorsements from Visa, Uber Eats, and nearly 13 others, which have helped secure her $16 million yearly earnings, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
In 2021, Forbes estimated that the star made nearly $5 million in endorsements annually, which includes notable partnerships like Athleta.
Gymnasts also collect prize money when winning competitions and they can earn $37,500 per gold medal, as well as smaller amounts for the silver and bronze medals CNBC reported in 2018.
Biles has won seven medals over the course of two separate Olympic games
She even earns more than her new football player fiancé, Johnathan Owens, who is a Safety for the Houston Texans. According to various reports, Owen's yearly earnings are just $5 million.
Biles has won many titles throughout her 12-year career competing as a USA Gymnastics athlete.
These include the 2017 ESPY's Female Athlete of the Year, a few Laureus World Sports Sportswoman of the Year awards, and the official superlative: "The most decorated U.S. Women's gymnast ever with 32 World/Olympic medals."