What To Know About Simone Biles’ Sister, Adria, Who's On A Reality TV Show Right Now
She's competing against other celebrity relatives for $100K!
There's a new reality TV show from ABC called Claim To Fame that premiered just last week and it involves the relatives of celebrities concealing their true identities from each other. A Houstonian is actually competing under the name Louise, and it's seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles' sister, Adria.
In the series, contestants are referred to by a false name. They all have to stay in a house together, and strategically play different challenges that reveal identity clues about which celeb each person is related to.
In each episode, a relative is voted off for being guessed correctly until one is left to win the $100,000 prize.
"I want people to not just know me as Simone Biles' sister," Biles said in her introduction on episode one. "My name is Adria Biles and I'm here to prove it."
While she wants to be known apart from her world-famous sister, the two of them also appear to be very close.
Both of their social media accounts are full of support for each other, and photos snapped together hanging out at various H-town spots and different tropical destinations.
The 23-year-old currently lives in the Bayou City when she's not traveling with friends as depicted on her Instagram. She is a Houston Astros Shooting Star dancer, which means she performs at every home game the baseball team has.
Biles made it past the first week on the show, however pretty much the whole cast has mentioned that they already figured out the character "Louise" who they say resembles the female Olympian so much that it's obvious.
A new episode of Claim To Fame premieres on ABC each Monday at 9 p.m. CST and later becomes available on Hulu.