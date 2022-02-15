Sections

Olympian Simone Biles Got Engaged to NFLer Jonathan Owens & Her Diamond Is Better Than Gold

She's out here getting a 💍 while everyone else is chasing 🥇

Global Staff Writer
Olympian Simone Biles Got Engaged to NFLer Jonathan Owens & Her Diamond Is Better Than Gold
Simone_Biles | Twitter

Start ringing the wedding bells, because Simone Biles is engaged!

Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens announced their engagement with a series of adorable photos on social media Tuesday, after the Houston Texans player popped the question on Valentine's Day.

"WOKE UP A FIANCEÉ, I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married!" wrote Biles with two diamond rings and a crying face emoji on her Twitter.

The NFL star followed up with "Woke up this morning with a Fiancée," on his account.

Biles "really had no clue what was coming," said Owens on his Instagram.

The football player's post includes a video of the ring he used to ask the question.

Biles said it was the "easiest yes" on her own Instagram account.

@jowens_3 | Instagram

The couple, who met over social media, began dating in 2020 — right at the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Owens watched Biles compete at the Summer Olympics last year, and he stood by her when she decided to withdraw from the event due to her mental health. She's also frequently been spotted at his football games and sporting events.

"It created our bond and made it stronger," said Biles in an interview with Texas Monthly, where she opened up about the relationship.

The two of them haven't set a wedding date yet, but we're going to guess that it will come sometime between the NFL season and the next Olympic Games.

