Time's 100 Most Influential People List Includes Trump, Biden & Harris But Not Trudeau
No love for the PM this year!
The list for Time's 100 most influential people of 2021 has been released and while Justin Trudeau's American counterpart was included, he didn't make the cut this time.
U.S. President Joe Biden was included in the part of the list dedicated to leaders along with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and other American and international politicians.
The TIME100 list for 2021 uses different categories including leaders, icons, pioneers, titans, artists and innovators to showcase the year's most influential people.
Along with Biden, Harris and Trump, a few of the other household names honoured by the magazine are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Elon Musk, Billie Eilish, Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, Lil Nas X, Britney Spears, Daniel Kaluuya and Naomi Osaka.
Despite not making the cut in 2021, Trudeau has been included on the most influential people list before in both 2018 and 2016.