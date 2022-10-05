New York Mets’ Mark Canha Is A Major Foodie & Has An Instagram Dedicated To His Fave Dishes
The camera eats first for this athlete.
Every Major League Baseball (MLB) player spends much of the season traveling the U.S. This reality is optimal for a food lover like New York Mets player Mark Canha, who uses his time on the road to try an array of cuisines at restaurants around the country.
The athlete runs his own foodie Instagram account, @bigleaguefoodie, where he shares his favorite meals and recommends spots to visit.
Canha's Instagram bio says he's based out of Scottsdale, AZ during the off-season. Nonetheless, he also spends much of his time on the Upper West Side of the country for baseball games.
The Mets player is often visiting the cities with MLB teams, so you can find suggestions made in places like Denver, CO, Philadelphia, PA, Chicago, IL, and Miami, FL.
From cheap eats like Middle Eastern street foods to pricier fine dining eateries with Michelin stars, the baseball star doesn't discriminate.
Up until 2021, he spent six years with the Oakland Athletics in California, which might be the reason for his many recommendations on Cali places. He even once mentioned that the Italian restaurant "La Ciccia" in San Francisco was one of his favorites.
The athlete's home base with his family is in the Grand Canyon State, where he isn't always eating out around town.
Multiple social media posts show him and his wife, Marci, trying their hand at culinary greatness themselves with their own recipes. Bon appétit!