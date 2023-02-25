You’re Not A True Texan Unless You’ve Done 7 Of These 9 Painfully 'Texas' Traditions
How did you score? 🤠
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
There are some experiences that are unique to where we live, and as a born-and-raised Texan, I have to admit there is some folklore common to the Lone Star State that is just so silly.
Texas has a reputation for having some pretty interesting traditions, unique sayings, prideful qualities, and an overall different way of life than the rest of America.
So, I decided it's time to do a round-up of all the painfully Texas things we experience on a daily basis to put you to the test to see if you're really a true Texan.
Going to Buc-cee's just for the restrooms
Our beloved Buc-cee's gas station chains are so well known for their spic-and-span bathrooms.
Don't deny that you've held out from stopping at other restrooms on a road trip entirely in hopes of making it to one of these pristine, private stalls.
I'll be the first to admit I sit inside these stalls doing nothing simply to get a few minutes of peace before continuing a journey.
Attending a high school or college football game
No state is more serious about high school football than Texas is.
Need proof? The Super Bowl 2023 quarterbacks, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Eagles' Jalen Hurts, are both products of the Texas High School football world.
If you grew up here, chances are you were at the local stadium on a Friday to cheer on the team.
It's also worth mentioning the plethora of college football rivalries that exist in the state, like Texas A&M vs. UT, SFA vs. SHSU, and TCU vs. Baylor.
Going to a rodeo
Whether you're from a small town or a big city like Houston, livestock shows and impressive cowboy rodeos are hosted all over the state.
While they aren't unique to just Texas, it's a super Texan experience because ours are filled with state-themed foods and local characters.
Doing a long road trip from one Texas city to another
I will say this until I'm blue in the face: It takes for-ev-er to travel from one place to another here.
If you haven't driven four hours from Houston to Dallas, or really any long road trip through Texas, then you aren't experiencing the state the right way.
Waiting in a long Whataburger drive-thru line at midnight
\u201cNot everyone is patient and strong enough for the midnight whataburger drive thru\u201d— like the sun (@like the sun) 1566793171
Whataburger serves as a pillar in Texas society for late-night meals because they are open 24 hours.
However, Texans sometimes get the same idea when those midnight cravings hit, and then suddenly, we're all stuck in the drive-thru line waiting for patty melts in the middle of the night.
Visiting H-E-B just to look at stuff
H-E-B is one of America's most trusted grocers, and Texans made that happen because we all shop here weekly for the essentials.
Though, I think you're lying to yourself if you say you haven't just stopped inside one of the store’s locations to browse through the cool products.
Wearing a mum or garter for Homecoming in High School
@amber.gett
Hoco #homecoming #mum #homecomingmum #texas #texascheck #clearlake #highschool #spirtnight #everythingisbiggerintexas
This one is another tradition saved only if you attended high school here and cared about the Homecoming game every fall.
Though I believe the truest Texans can recall wearing one of these giant fake mum flowers covered in pounds of ribbons, beads, bells, whistles, feathers, and literally anything from the kitchen sink, it seemed.
Buying a pair of cowboy boots or a hat just because you're a Texan
Many Texans head to Cavender’s or Boot Barn to get their own pair of boots or an official hat. Because what Texan doesn't own one or the other?
Whether you're into that wild cowboy way of life or not, you have to admit you bought it just because you live here.
Dealing with the shenanigans of our states' infamous aggressive drivers
@nursepilotmakala.k
How Texans see speed limit signs ton the road... 😂 #Texas #SpeedLimit #Laughter #TexasHumors #RoadTrips #FastAndFuriousdrive #SpeedyTexans #speedlimitsigns #speedatlimit if you’ve ever driven in Texas, you know that they can be aggressive drivers. The speed limit is more of a suggestion than an actual law to follow unless you go to those small towns. The amount of times they can pull you over in the small towns you better be driving the speed limit.
This one is probably a dead giveaway for any Texan who has lived in the state for 30 minutes.
We have an infamous reputation among locals, newcomers, and visitors that Texas drivers are just plain aggressive, mean, and do not hesitate to be absolute a**-holes about any rules of the road.