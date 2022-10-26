People Are Making Fun Of Texas' Unpredictable Weather & The Jokes Are So Accurate
It’s getting colder in Texas, or at least that’s what it’s supposed to be. Nonetheless, Texas weather, according to locals, is known for being quite unpredictable, especially during the winter time.
Many have taken over their TikTok accounts to share funny jokes about what the Lone Star State can be like and how Texans react to it.
During the Fall season, the temperature starts changing all over the state. However, this might not be a smooth transition as Texas autumn days tend to be both hot and cold, and you never necessarily know what you’re gonna get.
One of the most comical reactions to the state’s weather is how mornings can be chilly and afternoons feel like Summer. All on the same day.
TikTok user Brittney Scarlett (@brittneyscarlett) recently posted a video, which already has more than 134,000 views, where she’s mimicking a day in Texas.
There's text on the video that reads, “when it’s 1pm in Texas". You can see the woman wearing a jacket and taking it off implying that it got too hot to use the garment.
The creator also captioned the clip, "skiing in the AM and tanning in the PM." Commenters agreed and shared their thoughts in response to her content.
"Ayo it’s like 3 different seasons in one day," a person wrote.
Other TikTokers have also joined this trend and are calling Texas weather bipolar.
A clip posted by Texan @blacksnowtv is the perfect example, as the user shows a cold 60-degree morning versus a 90-degree evening.
"Bipolar a** weather lol," a user wrote.
Another viral TikTok with little over 164,000 views posted by Cory (@cory2800) states that Lone Star State residents can go through hurricanes, floods, and extremely hot weather, but they can’t handle cold temperatures, and social media users agree.
"Exactly!!!! We can’t handle cold 🥶 😂," a person shared.
Why is Texas weather so weird?
Although inconsistent weather patterns are not new to Texas locals, temperature changeability and different weather-related events could become more common in the area as climate change increases, Arne Winguth, professor at The University of Texas at Arlington, told Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The fact that Texas is one of the biggest states in the country also makes it prone to be a territory where all weather conditions are experienced. Added to this, the 2021 Training insurance website considers the state a "land of extremes."