I Thought I Was Ambushed By A 'Murder' Asian Giant Hornet In Texas, Here’s What It Really Was
This insect was definitely Texas-sized.
Typically the only bugs we have to deal with in my Southeast Texas backyard are the nagging mosquitoes, nasty palmetto bugs, and the annoying cicadas that shrill to no end — nothing a lifelong Texan can't handle.
However, that all changed this past weekend when my roommates and I were sitting on our peaceful back porch, enjoying an almost-pleasant evening when we were abruptly alerted to two giant yellow-striped bugs flying right in between all of us.
Asian giant hornets and all the terrifying articles from 2020 immediately come to mind.
"The species had earned the 'murder hornet' nickname there because its aggressive group attacks can expose victims to doses of toxic venom equivalent to that of a venomous snake; a series of stings can be fatal", said Jun-ichi Takahashi from Kyoto Sangyo University to the New York Times.
Just assuming it was one of those massive horrid things, we bolted inside and brushed it off hoping it was a one-time thing.
Now, if I could, I would stay inside all the time during the summer, but I have a 5-month-old puppy named Fezco who loves to chase our backyard squirrels, so that can't happen.
Oddly enoug, and seemingly just like clockwork, the very next day I was standing in the yard when another massive alleged "murder hornet" whizzed around our backyard.Terrifyingly, Fez got engaged in a fun game of chase because he’s, well, a puppy, and the bug was enticingly zipping around the garden.
Feeling a sort of angry motherly instinct, I feverishly rushed my pup inside. I then called the one roommate who kills all the bugs to grab the wasp poison spray and douse it at the first chance.
Our creepy catch.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Typically I would want to quickly dispose of any bug killed, but this thing was just too big and its resemblance to the AGH was too uncanny.
Following some closer research, we found that there is actually a look-alike to the Asian giant hornet that is native to Texas called the cicada killer wasp.
In order to officially ease my mind, I sent the picture of our catch to the Chief Apiary Inspector of the Texas Apiary Inspection Service Taylor Powell, and she confirmed that it was, indeed, not a dreaded "murder hornet", but actually a "beneficial" cicada killer.
Generally reaching about a whopping 1.5 inches, the CKW is native to the state and, according to Powell, only has an interest in killing their prey, the adult cicada.
"If someone encounters a CKW, the safest thing to do is leave it alone," Powell said to Narcity.
"CKW’s have stingers and can sting but they are non-aggressive solitary wasps; of which the females only sting if they are being handled or encounter a physical threat," she continued.
So we really had nothing to worry about after all. I sort of feel bad for killing something that is considered a rather beneficial insect for the environment.
Other than a few unsettling near run-ins with the curious insect, there really was no reason to eliminate it, had we known it wasn't an Asian giant hornet.
This is my lesson learned to share with fellow Texans who brave the outdoors, this could happen to you. Rest assured that you are in no danger if you encounter this giant wasp.
If you do find a specimen that resembles the "murder hornet", visit the USDA website to learn what to do. You can watch the conference about Washington's response plan for 2022 here and read more about the risks to human health on the WSDA website.
