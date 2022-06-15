Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

mystery creature

A Mysterious Creature Was Caught On Camera At A Texas Zoo & Officials Don't Know WTF It Is

"A chupacabra?"

Senior Global Editor
An "entity" spotted by motion-sensitive cameras outside the Amarillo Zoo.

City of Amarillo, Texas | Facebook

Cowboy? Alien? Cowboy-alien?

Texas officials and internet detectives are struggling to identify a strange figure that appeared outside a zoo in Amarillo last month after it was caught on video by motion-sensing cameras.

The figure was spotted outside the Amarillo Zoo's fence on May 21, and people have been scratching their heads about it ever since.

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night?" the City of Amarillo, Texas wrote in a Facebook post last week. "A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?"

People apparently have plenty of ideas, because the city revealed on Wednesday that it's received "thousands of suggestions."

"There have been no additional sightings or information," authorities wrote on Facebook.

They also shared a bit more context about the... thing.

"This image was taken from a camera that only shoots when it picks up motion," they wrote.

"We want to emphasize that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism."

In other words, they still don't know WTF it is, although they don't seem too worried about it.

"We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this," Michael Kashuba, the city's director of parks and recreation, told My San Antonio.

"It is definitely a strange and interesting image. Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO."

The pic has spread well beyond Amarillo at this point, and the internet has plenty of theories -- from Photoshop to real animals to some person in a furry costume.

While there are a lot of wild theories floating around, we're going to stick with the simplest explanation: it's a cowboy-alien.

Obviously.

